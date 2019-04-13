The Chipotle Challenger Series will give gamers a chance to win a year’s worth of free burritos

Chipotle has announced the Chipotle Challenger Series, an esports competition that will award the winners a year’s worth of free food from the restaurant chain.

Chipotle will host the amateur competition in partnership with some of the biggest esports events in the country, but it’s not clear exactly which games will be included as of yet.

Attendees at the DreamHack Dallas and DreamHack Atlanta events will be able to enter the tournaments, and Chipotle will sponsor VIP lounges with free food at several of upcoming events.

Chipotle is partnering with one of the biggest esports organizations in the world for a new tournament series starting in May. Gamers will have a chance to win a year’s worth of free Chipotle, and the fast-casual restaurant will give away free burritos and Chipotle swag at events across the country.

The Chipotle Challenger Series is designed to give amateur fans at professional gaming events a chance to join the competition and prove their own skills in the world’s most popular games. The series will coincide with DreamHack Dallas from May 31 to June 2 and DreamHack Atlanta from November 15 to November 17. All DreamHack attendees will be able to register at the event for a chance to win a free year of Chipotle, the Challenger Series trophy, and exclusive apparel.

It’s not known which games will be featured as part of the event; the DreamHack events at large are known for hosting fighting game tournaments and competition around titles including “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.”

“Our partnership with DreamHack allows Chipotle to become even more engrained in the esports community,” Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s Chief Marketing Officer said in a statement. “This sponsorship provides the perfect platform to directly engage new and longtime loyal Chipotle fans on-site and online, and we are excited to recognize and reward possible up-and-coming talent in the space.”

Chipotle will also sponsor VIP guest areas at DreamHack and other upcoming esports events. The VIP areas will offer a lounge area for players and esports talent as well as free food. The partnership begins with a Chipotle-sponsored player lounge at ESEA’s Rank S Combine at the MGM Grand Las Vegas from April 12 to April 14th. Chipotle will also provide a special VIP guest area at ESL’s Intel Extreme Masters event in Chicago later this year.