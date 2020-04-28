Chipotle’s executive chef has shared how to make its signature guacamole at home

caption Chipotle’s executive chef Chad Brauze shows how to make its iconic guacamole dip. source Chipotle / Instagram

Outlets from McDonald’s to Disney park restaurants have been releasing recipes for their much-loved food and drink items so fans can recreate them at home.

Chipotle executive chef Chad Brauze has shown how to make its signature guacamole in an IGTV video posted to the brand’s Instagram.

As well as making the original dip, Brauze also demonstrated three delicious guacamole recipe variations to step up your game.

Food outlets from McDonald’s to Disney’s park restaurants have been stepping up and sharing the secrets to customers’ favorite food and drink recipes so they can be recreated at home.

Chipotle has thrown its hat into the ring with the chain’s executive chef Chad Brauze demonstrating how to make its much-loved guacamole.

Posting a 26-minute video to the brand’s IGTV on Instagram, Brauze explained how to make the exact Chipotle original guacamole, and some tasty variations of the dip as well.

Brauze said in the clip: “I guarantee you it’s the same recipe, same style, same technique.”

The first ingredient up is avocados. Brauze explained Chipotle uses mainly Hass avocados from Mexico, and you can tell when they are ripe and ready to go as the fruit has a little give when squeezed.

He then demonstrates how to properly slice open (move the avocado rather than the knife) and de-stone the fruit, then scoops the insides out, ready for mashing with a strong whisk.

The rest of the ingredients for the signature guacamole are lime juice, cilantro, finely chopped red onion, jalapeño, and kosher salt.

He said you can use lemons or limes, and revealed at Chipotle they like limes a lot. Brauze said it was fine to tweak the recipe to what you have at hand as it’s something they do in the kitchen all the time.

Chipotle also tweeted the ingredients and method, writing: “Chipotle Guac Recipe, a thread. Ingredients: 2 ripe Hass avocados, 2 tsp lime juice, 2 tbsp cilantro (chopped), 1/4 cup red onion (diced), 1/2 jalapeño including seeds (diced), 1/4 tsp kosher salt.”

Chipotle Guac Recipe, a thread Ingredients:

2 ripe Hass avocados

2 tsp lime juice

2 tbsp cilantro (chopped)

1/4 cup red onion (diced)

1/2 jalapeño including seeds (diced)

1/4 tsp kosher salt — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) April 23, 2020

A tip from Brauze when combining all your ingredients together is to not mash your aromatic flavors (the onion, cilantro, and jalapeño) into the avocado mix.

He said: “All those aromatics, you want them to release flavor in your mouth, not necessarily into here,” as he points to the bowl.

“When you start to mash it, that’s when you get old flavored onions, so we had a sharp knife, we cut small pieces, that way when you bite into them you get a nice burst of flavor,” Brauze said.

The video demonstration also highlights the importance of tasting your finished guacamole before serving, that way you can decide if it needs a little more jalapeño or sharpness from the lime you may have used.

After nailing a solid guacamole base, Brauze then moved onto showing how you can make delicious variations from the original dip.

One alternative was “superfood guacamole” with hemp oil and seeds, which he makes when he wants to feel really healthy. Brauze tops this guac with chia seeds for added texture and crunch as “it takes it to the next level,” he added.

The second modified guacamole is what Brauze makes when he wants to impress.

“When we really want to show off, that’s when I pull out the big guns, the colorful stuff, and we start to have some fun,” Brauze said.

He adds fresh pomegranate, crumbled Cotija cheese, pepitas pumpkin seeds, and smoky Chipotle chili adobo to the previously made creamy base.

Brauze also recommends using cucumbers and baby carrots to scoop up your guacamole if you’re looking to cut down on the potato chips.

Finally, he demonstrates the third dip recipe that he mainly eats with his family at home, and it’s as simple as adding generous dollops of ranch dressing to the original guacamole.

Brauze whisks it together, making sure to keep the chunks, and gives his verdict on the last tasting: “Definitely delivers on flavor. That’s good. That’s really good.”

