LIVE: Chipotle is about to release Q1 earnings

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The fast-casual burrito chain Chipotle is set to report first-quarter earnings after the market close on Wednesday.

Expectations are high, with adjusted earnings forecast to rise 75% from a year earlier.

Watch Chipotle trade live.

Chipotle is set to report its first-quarter results after Wednesday’s closing bell. Here’s what Wall Street analysts surveyed by Bloomberg are expecting:

Adjusted earnings per share: $3.01

$3.01 Revenue: $1.225 billion

$1.225 billion Operating profit: $113.5 million

$113.5 million EBITDA: $165.7 million

The burrito chain is recovering after food poisoning issues dogged the company in 2017 and 2018. Shares have rocketed higher by 64% in 2019 due to initiatives in mobile ordering and digital technology, a rewards program and the launch of new menu items such as the quesadilla.

CEO Brian Niccol, the former CEO of rival Taco Bell, has been widely credited for the company’s turnaround.

Check back for updates.