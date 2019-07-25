Chipotle is giving away free guac. Here’s how to get some.

caption Chipotle is giving away free guac on Wednesday, July 31. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Chipotle is giving away free guacamole on Wednesday, July 31 to celebrate National Avocado Day.

The chain is giving away free guac with the purchase of any regular-priced entrée ordered online or via app.

Chipotle is also launching a #GuacDance challenge on TikTok.

The guac comes free with the purchase of any regular-priced entrée ordered online or via app to celebrate National Avocado Day. Customers are limited to one free guac topping per order.

In addition to the free guacamole, Chipotle is launching a TikTok hashtag challenge called #GuacDance, centered on a song about guacamole from children’s musician Dr. Jean. “The Guacamole Song” has become hugely popular on social media, with one YouTube video with a snippet of Dr. Jean dancing to the song gaining more than 15 million views.

Chipotle is partnering with YouTubers Brent Rivera and Loren Gray to kick off a guac song dance-off on TikTok, inspired by Dr. Jean. The #GuacDance challenge kicks off on Friday.

“We are excited to continue showing up in unexpected places and platforms in innovative ways,” Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement.