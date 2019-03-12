Chipotle is giving away free guac — here’s how to get some

caption Chipotle is giving away free chips and guac. source Facebook.com/chipotle

Customers can get free chips and guacamole after making their first purchase through Chipotle’s new loyalty program, called Chipotle Rewards.

The chain launched a guac giveaway on Tuesday to promote its new loyalty program, called Chipotle Rewards. Customers can get free chips and guacamole after their first purchase as a member of the program.

Customers simply need to make an order of $5 or more through the Chipotle Rewards program, which can be accessed via the chain’s website or mobile app. The offer is available until June 23.

Chipotle is also giving away free money via Venmo to convince customers to join its loyalty program. The chain will give away up to $250,000 to roughly 25,000 customers.

For a chance to win between $1 and $500, customers need to submit the phone number that is linked to their Venmo account to ChipotleRewardMe.com. Within 24 hours, winners will receive a payment from Chipotle via Venmo – complete with a custom Chipotle pepper emoji.

The new loyalty program awards 10 points for every $1 spent, with customers earning more points with certain “bonuses,” like if they order new menu items. When customers reach 1,250 points, they will be able to cash out for a free entrée.