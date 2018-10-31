Chipotle has a deal on burritos this Halloween, but there’s a catch

caption Chipotle is selling $4 burritos for Halloween. source Hollis Johnson

Chipotle is selling $4 burritos for costumed customers on Halloween.

On Wednesday, from 3 p.m. to closing, stores will be offering discounted burritos – or “booritos” – if you show up in a costume.

The $4 boorito is an increase of $1 from last year, as Chipotle has quietly raised prices on the Halloween deal over the years.

Chipotle is selling discounted Halloween burritos – or “booritos” – yet again this year. But, in 2018, the burritos are $1 pricier than they were in 2017.

From 3 p.m. until closing time on Wednesday, people wearing costumes can get burritos for $4 at Chipotle. Costumed customers can order in-store or via mobile app using the code BOORITO. And, for once, adding guacamole does not cost extra.

$4 is a pretty good deal for a Chipotle burrito. However, for some people haunted by Chipotle Halloween festivities past, a $4 deal just doesn’t cut it.

Last year, Chipotle offered $3 burritos to costumed customers on Halloween – making the $4 deal a $1 markup.

Chipotle upped its booritos from $3 to $4 ???? — Tiger Lily (@brinicole_xo) October 26, 2018

Please stop increasing the price of a Boorito every single year — Luke DeSimone (@lucasdes16) October 25, 2018

WHY ARE BOORITOS $4 THIS YEAR I BLAME TRUMP — Shannon (@shannyy) October 29, 2018

When Chipotle initially launched its Halloween promotion, the booritos were free. That changed in 2010, when the chain started charging $1 for costumed customers who bought a Halloween burrito.

Remember that time they were free. — Jordan Rue (@ajrue3) October 24, 2018

I remember when the booritos were $2. — Laura Lopez (@cuquiface) October 25, 2018

The only person that ever texts me is chipotle promos. Btw. They have $4 booritos for those who wear their costume in.

… which is lame because it used to be $2. But anyways… that’s the only text I get. — IG: ChristyJLai ????✈️???? (@christyjlai) October 29, 2018

Chipotle Halloween burrito special: was $2 6 years ago and $3 2 years ago and $4 this year. ???? How long before they’re regular priced? — Kaylee (@kaaaaylee) October 31, 2018

Boorito costs have quietly increased on Halloweens since.

Despite the boorito inflation, many people are still simply happy to get a discount at Chipotle.

Don’t forget y’all Chipotle doing that deal on Halloween ???? $4 — janiece ???? (@raee2x) October 29, 2018

$4 entrées at chipotle is the only reason I get excited about Halloween ???? ???? — Jillybean????????✨ (@jillianklotzbir) October 31, 2018