Chipotle hits a record high after finally overcoming its food-safety woes

Chipotle hit a record high Monday morning, reaching $759 per share.

The new high represents a recovery from the restaurant company’s string of food-illness issues that began in 2015.

The success comes after naming Brian Niccol as its new CEO in early 2018 and overhauling its rewards program, pushing into delivery and moving its headquarters.

The restaurant chain’s stock 1.1% at its intraday peak, hitting $759 per share. That exceeded its last mid-day record of $758.61, which was reached in August 2015 just before several instances of customer illness caused the stock to lose roughly two-thirds of its value over a 2 1/2-year period.

Chipotle traded at $755.75 per share as of 12 p.m. ET Monday.

Since its latest CEO, Brian Niccol, took over in February 2018, the company has relocated its headquarters, invested in its delivery service and revamped its rewards program. The results have been positive, with same-store sales rising 9.9% in the last quarter according to the company’s first-quarter earnings report. Niccol previously served as Taco Bell’s CEO.