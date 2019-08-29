Chipotle takes a jab at Starbucks after the Pumpkin Spice Latte returned to menus in August

caption Starbucks’ August Pumpkin Spice Latte launch raised a few eyebrows. source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Lattes returned to menus on Tuesday, it earliest return ever.

Chipotle subtweeted the August return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte on Thursday.

Read on to see how this year’s launch date compares to Pumpkin Spice Latte returns in the past.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Starbucks’ August Pumpkin Spice Latte launch raised a few eyebrows. Now, Chipotle is taking a jab at the coffee giant.

On Tuesday, the Pumpkin Spice Latte and the new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew rolled out at Starbucks locations across the country.

Read more: Starbucks is rolling out Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, and it reveals how climate change and a fundamental shift in the chain’s strategy are transforming the menu

On Thursday, Chipotle took a shot at the early kickoff of autumn at Starbucks with a tweet reading: “Boss: Isn’t 10:45 AM a little early for a burrito? Me: Pumpkin spice lattes came out in August.”

source Twitter/Chipotle

This year’s August 27 PSL launch was the drink’s earliest ever debut.

Here’s how this year’s launch compares to years past: