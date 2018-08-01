Chipotle is facing a lawsuit from a man who says he became ill after eating there

caption Chipotle is being by a man who said he fell after eating at its restaurant in Powell, Ohio. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Chipotle is being sued over a possible food-poisoning outbreak in Ohio.

Filip Szyller said he became ill with a fever, diarrhea, nausea, and headaches after eating at a Chipotle location in Powell, Ohio, on July 29.

By the end of the day on Tuesday, the local health authority had received 368 calls in relation to the outbreak. Chipotle closed the store on Monday and reopened Tuesday afternoon.

More than 360 people have reported falling ill after eating at a Chipotle restaurant in Powell, Ohio, this week. The location was temporarily closed for an investigation on Monday and reopened on Tuesday.

Chipotle is now facing a lawsuit from one customer, Filip Szyller, who said he became ill with a fever, diarrhea, nausea, and headaches after eating there on July 29.

“It’s extraordinary that this is the seventh outbreak caused by Chipotle in recent years,” Mark A. DiCello, a partner at DiCello Levitt & Casey, said in a press release about the suit. DiCello is representing Szyller in the lawsuit.

He continued: “Through this lawsuit and with the dozens of claims we are investigating, we will determine where and how Chipotle once again failed to protect its customers. This has become far too routine at Chipotle, and ultimately we want to make sure that the company doesn’t let this happen again.”

The local health authority, the Delaware General Health District, is investigating the situation. As of 4 p.m. ET Tuesday, the agency had received 368 calls related to the possible outbreak, according to Traci Whittaker, a spokeswoman for the Delaware General Health District.

“The Health District food inspection team inspected the restaurant this afternoon,” Whittaker said in an email to Business Insider’s Hayley Peterson on Tuesday. “Based on the food protection procedures followed by the facility, the inspection team found no reason for the facility to not reopen.”

The store, located at 9733 Sawmill Pkwy, reopened later that day.