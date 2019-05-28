Chipotle and Taco Bell are giving away free food — here’s how to get some

caption Chipotle is taking a page out of Taco Bell’s playbook. source Hollis Johnson

Chipotle and Taco Bell are giving away free food to celebrate the NBA Finals.

Chipotle is giving away burritos every time an on-air announcer says the word “free” while covering the championship, ultimately planning to give away $1 million in free burritos.

Taco Bell will give away free tacos across America if a team wins on the road during the NBA Finals, “stealing” the win from the home team.

Chipotle is taking a page out of Taco Bell’s playbook.

On Tuesday, the fast-casual chain announced plans to give away up to $1 million of free burritos during the NBA Finals.

“Every time an on-air announcer says the word ‘free’ during the official coverage of the men’s professional basketball championship series, Chipotle will be ‘freeting’: live tweeting a unique code good for the chance to win a free burrito from @chipotletweets,” Chipotle said in a press release.

According to the company, Chipotle will give away 500 free burritos with every mention of “free” during the first half of each game, from “free throw” to “free agent.” In the second half, Chipotle will give away up to 1,000 free burritos every time the word is mentioned.

Customers can cash in on the free burritos by being one of the first 500 or 1,000 people to text the correct code (released on Chipotle’s Twitter account) to the number 888222.

Chipotle is also offering free delivery on orders of $10 or more from Thursday, May 30 until Sunday, June 9. Free delivery will continue as long as the series continues.

The promise of free food has long been a tradition for Taco Bell fans. Last week, Taco Bell announced it was bringing back its “Steal A Game, Steal A Taco” promotion for the NBA Finals.

If a team on the road “steals” a win from the home team, Taco Bell will give away free Doritos Locos Tacos across the US on June 18. Taco Bell started the NBA tradition in 2016, when the Golden State Warriors “stole” Game 3 in Cleveland while facing off against the Cavaliers.