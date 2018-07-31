Chipotle’s website and app are crashing, making it impossible to get free guacamole, and people are furious

caption Chipotle’s free guacamole day is off to a rough start. source Hollis Johnson

Chipotle’s free guacamole day is off to a rough start, with dozens of customers complaining about tech issues.

Customers who order a meal via the app or online on Tuesday are eligible to receive free guacamole.

However, as of 11:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Chipotle‘s app and website were experiencing significant glitches, making it difficult or impossible for customers to get their free guac or order at all.

Last week, the struggling burrito chain announced that any customers who ordered a meal via the app or online on Tuesday, July 31, would be eligible to receive free guacamole.

However, as of lunchtime on Tuesday, dozens of customers were complaining on social media that the chain’s website and app were refusing to accept orders.

You guys are horrible. How have you not replied to any of the people tweeting that your free guac code doesn't work? — Mike C (@mciccaro) July 31, 2018

When it’s #NationalAvocadoDay and @ChipotleTweets has a FREE guac promotion that DOESN’T WORK! ???? Code doesn’t work in all caps.

Code doesn’t work all lowercase.

App crashes and freezes. So disappointed ???? pic.twitter.com/tYizmeKiu4 — Neftali Millan (@MillanNeftali) July 31, 2018

Customers reported that the chain’s app did not accept the code that allowed people to add free guacamole to their orders. Others said that the chain’s website was crashing.

@ChipotleTweets I've been trying to order on the app and online for the past 15 mins. Both are slow and the code you guys text me "AVOCADO" isn't working….#AvocadoDayFail ???????? — Lysi J ♡ (@LysiJ_423) July 31, 2018

Guess what, the app is not working!! — Prosport Gauges (@Prosportgauges) July 31, 2018

Sick “online order only” offer @ChipotleTweets if only your app was working ????????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Zgdu2ExN7P — Zach Bitner (@zach_bitner) July 31, 2018

Business Insider’s attempts to use the code to redeem free guac on Chipotle’s app failed. Reporters also encountered glitches when attempting to order on the website, with Chipotle’s front page being unavailable for a short period of time.

caption Chipotle’s homepage at roughly 11:30 am ET. source Chipotle

An employee at a New York City Chipotle said she had encountered a significant number of customers trying to obtain free guacamole on Tuesday. People seeking free guac were told to call Chipotle’s customer service number.

Chipotle did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment but acknowledged the issues in a tweet.

Free guac on National Avocado Day, groundbreaking. Actually, internet-breaking. Getting our servers back up ASAP. ????‍???? — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) July 31, 2018

The tech difficulties come at a time when Chipotle could use a win.

The company’s shares fell by as much as 8% on Tuesday, following Business Insider’s report late on Monday that more than 170 people said they had fallen ill after eating at a Chipotle location in Powell, Ohio.