11 chocolate desserts around the world that you need to try

Chocolate is a popular ingredient in a lot of desserts around the world.

Canadian nanaimo bars are no-bake desserts that usually contain shredded coconut, chocolate ganache, custard, and sweetened condensed milk.

In Turin, Italy, you can try the chocolate-loaded, dessert-like beverage bicèrin.

Every country does dessert a little bit differently. In the US, you might enjoy chocolate-chip cookies or fudgy brownies whereas in Italy, you might enjoy a bit of tiramisu or chocolate tartufo.

But one thing many regions have in common when it comes to sweets is that they utilize chocolate, offering special desserts and creamy beverages that feature its decadent flavors.

Here are some chocolate delights from around the world that you should try if you have the chance.

While in Brazil try brigadeiro, which are sweet balls of fudge.

They're usually topped with sprinkles.

Most frequently made from a combination of sweetened condensed milk, cocoa powder, butter, and chocolate sprinkles, these balls are a popular dessert in Brazil – and they have a fascinating history, according to Gastro Obscura.

The treat is supposedly named after Eduardo Gomes, who ran for president of Brazil in 1945. Gomes’ nickname was “the Brigadeiro,” which translates in English to “Brigadier,” an army rank that Gomes had previously held.

France’s religieuse chocolat will be a hit with anyone who loves pastries.

It involves pastry cream and fluffy dough.

The French word “religieuse” translates to “nun” in English and the classic version of this dessert supposedly has this name because the finished pastry resembles a nun in her habit.

Religieuse chocolat is a pastry comprised of chocolate-flavored choux buns (a light pastry) that anchor creme patissiere (pastry cream), and chocolate ganache.

If you’re visiting Turin, Italy, sip on a bicèrin before you leave.

It's a dessert you can drink.

Created in Turin, Italy, bicèrin – also called bavarèisa torinese – is a non-alcoholic drink that marries coffee, dark chocolate, and fresh cream. The chocolate and coffee enhance the taste of one another and the cream adds a refreshing finish to the drink.

Supposedly first developed in the Caffe al Bicerin, the exact recipe and methods to create the perfect version of this drink remain a closely guarded secret – but versions of this beverage can be found throughout Italy.

Before leaving Austria, you might want to try a Sacher-Torte, also known as a Sachertorte, an Austrian chocolate cake.

It's a beloved Austrian dessert.

According to the official website of the Hotel Sacher, 16-year-old Franz Sacher was an apprentice chef in 1832 when none other than Prince von Metternich, an Austrian diplomat, asked him to make a special cake for his party – and thus, Sachertorte was born.

Chef Sacher’s son went on to found the Hotel Sacher, which still proudly serves the chocolate cake that’s filled with apricot jam and plated with a side whipped cream. Fortunately, if you can’t make it to Hotel Sacher, this cake is still baked, and served throughout the country.

Nama chocolate is a must-try dessert if you’re visiting Japan.

The chocolate should be refrigerated because of its fresh-dairy content.

Nama chocolates are silky, ganache-like squares that are typically dusted in cocoa powder. The name comes from the freshness of the cream involved – and any chocolate you don’t eat right away should be refrigerated because of its dairy content.

Japanese confectioner ROYCE’ is said to have created the original Nama chocolate recipe in 1995. They sell a variety of flavors of this signature chocolate and many of them are infused with special liquers.

Sweden’s kladdkaka is the gooey chocolate cake you’ve dreamed of.

Sometimes kladdkaka is topped with powdered sugar.

In Sweden, one of the first words you’ll learn in the language is “fika,” which is an important cultural tradition in the area. It’s like a coffee break with an emphasis on socializing as you enjoy caffeinated beverages and delicious treats like kladdkaka.

According to Scandikitchen, kladdkaka literally translates to “sticky cake” and that’s exactly what this dessert is. This cake is gooey, melty, and molten and it’s also one of the most popular items to enjoy at fika, which can happen several times per day.

In Spain or Portugal, try churros con chocolate.

Churros pair well with chocolate.

You might be familiar with the famous fried, cinnamon-sugar-covered pastries, but you may not have tried them with one of their most popular pairings – chocolate dipping sauce.

While in Portugal or Spain, order these fried sticks with some decadent chocolate dipping sauces. Enjoy this dish warm as a dessert or, popularly, for breakfast.

Nanaimo bars are a super popular treat in Canada.

Nanaimo bars can be made at home.

The city of Nanaimo in British Columbia, Canada is where nanaimo bars supposedly originated – although the dessert’s exact roots are unclear. According to British Columbia Magazine, the first known recipe appeared in 1952.

This dessert requires no baking and it consists of a crust made of crushed graham crackers and shredded coconut, a yellow custard filling, and a smooth layer of chocolate ganache that brings the whole thing together.

Since it’s so popular, these bars have countless variations and the town tourism board even has a “Nanaimo Trail” that lists businesses where you can travel around the area to try different interpretations of this classic treat.

In Mexico you’ll want to try some fluffy chocolate concha.

It's like a sweet bread topped with a layer of cookie.

A concha is a popular Mexican pastry that is like a sweet bread roll that’s been topped with a scored layer of cookie. Per Eater, though the bread itself isn’t usually flavored, the top of the concha is popularly sweetened with things like chocolate.

Generally, chocolate concha is classic concha that’s been topped with a layer of cookie dough that’s been seasoned with cocoa powder.

Caribbean cocoa tea is delicious with breakfast or as dessert.

It's tasty as a dessert or breakfast drink.

Popular in the Carribean, this tea is sort of like a hot chocolate that’s been seasoned with spices. The hot drink typically consists of ingredients like coconut milk, grated cocoa, sweetened condensed milk, your dairy or non-dairy milk of choice, and various seasonings that bring the flavors, according to Caribbean Pot.

In the US, try a delightful whoopie pie.

They're cake-like sandwiches.

Considered both a New-England phenomenon and Pennsylvania-Amish tradition, whoopie pies have been delighting Americans for decades. Although the dessert’s official origins are unclear and widely debated, it is popular throughout the US and is even the official treat of Maine.

A whoopie pie is a palm-sized dessert sandwich that consists of two chocolate, cake-like circles filled with fluffy, marshmallow cream.

Legend has it that the dessert was originally made using leftover cake batter and it got its name because kids would be so excited to have them in their lunchbox that they’d shout the joyous expression, “Whoopee!”