A restaurant in Japan is now serving chocolate ramen made with cocoa butter and a whole chocolate bar

- Japanese ramen chain Kourakuen is serving a special chocolate ramen bowl for Valentine’s Day.
- It’s only available for a limited time and will be served until Valentine’s Day of this year.
- The cost is 561 yen, including tax – or about $5 USD.
- Some people on Twitter are loving it and finding it surprisingly delicious – while others are a bit confused by the flavors.
For a limited time only, Japanese ramen chain Kourakuen is selling a special chocolate ramen bowl for just 561 yen – or about $5 USD.
The special dish comes with a soy-sauce based ramen broth that incorporates cocoa butter – which can be mild in flavor as far as the chocolate component goes. The dish’s chocolate flavor is even stronger with the addition of a bar of Tirol milk chocolate added alongside your chashu pork and shaved ginger garnish.
The ramen has had positive and confused reviews
One reporter from GetNews Japan tried the dish and said the taste got more confusing with each bite. Still, they finished the entire bowl. They said a bonus piece of Tirol chocolate in coffee nougat flavor was served on a small dish alongside the bowl of ramen that already had its own chocolate on top.
Twitter users have also had both positive and confused reactions to the dish.
This person came back for seconds.
幸楽苑にて柊さんと
チョコレートらーめん2連番！
僕は本日2回目となります♡ pic.twitter.com/87OjMnEQ9a
— 羅原 ラバ???????? (@viola_xion) February 5, 2019
And this person thought it was simply delicious.
結論
チョコレートらーめんは
「美味い」と思う
(個人的な意見です)
癖になるかどうかは別として
次はプリンらーめんとかやらないかな
ラムネ大王の
「チョコレートらーめんを食す」
でした
さあ、たこ焼き行こ#チョコレートらーめん pic.twitter.com/pQnUIgkP5J
— ラムネ大王 (@ramunedaiou) February 1, 2019
But some people were not as impressed with the unique flavors – so like a lot of things, it all depends on your taste.
This person wasn’t at all pleased by their chocolate ramen experience.
幸楽苑の｢チョコレートらーめん｣食べてきた
お金返してください pic.twitter.com/NCU5nvCVkO
— 西のばしょーﾃｬﾝ (@x_l3qsyo) February 5, 2019
This person wanted to like the dish, but found it too sweet and couldn’t finish it.
幸楽苑のチョコレートらーめんを食べてみた
醤油ラーメンベースということもあり甘すぎて胸焼けという予想はいい意味で外れた
逆にチョコがスープにコクを生み出し謎のハーモニーを生み出していた
要するに美味しかったです。(小並感)#幸楽苑 pic.twitter.com/7iFxQfgtUg
— 味蘇コン (@8220misoshiru) February 1, 2019
This person’s entire office ordered it – but they weren’t a huge fan.
幸楽苑の期間限定の『チョコレートらーめん』。職場のスタッフが注文して食べてた。一口貰って食べたけど美味しくなかった(個人の意見です)。旦那さんも食べたら涙目になってたwwチロルチョコも付いてくるよ。2月14日まで期間限定。 pic.twitter.com/Q1ROm9N0tD
— ミルミル団子HISASHIさん好きすぎて。 (@_901731_) February 5, 2019
If you want to try it, you’ll have to snag a bowl before Valentine’s Day
All in all, you’ll have to try it for yourself to decide if the ramen gets along with your taste buds. If you’re intrigued by the idea, Kourakuen has many locations all over Japan for you to get a taste of this limited-edition dish.
