A humane society offered bad drawings of people’s pets for $15 donations and the results are hysterical

caption The Wisconsin Humane Society made pet art for $15 donations. source Wisconsin Humane Society

The Wisconsin Humane Society offered to draw bad portraits of people’s pets for $15 donations.

More than 700 people sent the nonprofit photos of their pets to be replicated.

The humane society raised $12,000 through the project.

Here are some of the masterpieces.

The Wisconsin Humane Society is a great organization that’s good at a lot of things. Unfortunately drawing isn’t one of them. Still, that didn’t deter the animal welfare organization from offering people original sketches of their pets in exchange for donations.

And wow, are they bad.

The non-profit, which serves more than 40,000 animals a year, launched the effort through a Facebook post on Tuesday. The next day they had more than 700 submissions from people who wanted pet portraits, Angela Speed, vice president of communications at the humane society told Insider.

The organization raised more than $12,000 overnight and staff and volunteers are working tirelessly to finish their masterpieces.

“You can loosely call them artists,” Speed joked about the 50 individuals making the pet portraits.

Speed said that the group was inspired by a nonprofit in Baltimore and had reached out for some tips. She is amazed with how quickly fundraiser caught on, but said that their community has always been overwhelmingly supportive.

She also thinks the season helps.

“It’s February in Wisconsin. It’s cold. I think anything fun and new is welcome this time of year,” Speed said. “It’s also fun to see someone interpret your animal.”

The humane society was more than upfront about the quality of the portraits it would provide to pet owners. The group of volunteers was made up of a mix of professional artists and “7-year-olds,” Speed said.

“We’re a whole lot better at caring for animals than we are at drawing them,” the group wrote in their original Facebook post. “You *might* get one of our extremely talented artists, but we’ll be honest… you’ll probably get someone who can’t draw their way out of a paper bag.”

That turned out to be true.

Staff still has a lot of work ahead of them, Speed said. At first the volunteers were drawing the portraits at the shelter, but now they’ve taken their projects home.

While not all of the art is museum-worthy, the $12,000 raised was enough money to spay and neuter 240 animals, Speed said.

