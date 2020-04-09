16 surprising things you probably didn’t know about ‘Chopped’

caption There are some secrets even true “Chopped” fans don’t know about. source David Lang/Food Network

“Chopped” has been airing on the Food Network for over 40 seasons, but there are still some secrets you might not know about how the show is made.

The original show concept included a mansion, a butler host, and a chihuahua who ate the losing chef’s dish.

There are actually five chefs chosen for each episode in case someone gets sick, delayed, or has stage fright.

The contestants get to tour the pantry ahead of time, and they get instructions on how to operate the equipment in the kitchen.

Each ingredient in the mystery basket is carefully chosen with an intended meal in mind.

“Chopped” is a popular Food Network show that has aired for over 40 seasons. With the winning combination of drama and food, it’s no wonder it’s garnered such a strong fan base.

Here are some of the most surprising behind-the-scenes secrets about “Chopped.”

There are actually five chefs on each episode.

caption There’s a standby chef. source Food Network

According to Julianne Feder, a two-time “Chopped” standby who contributes to Thrillist, the producers elect five “Chopped”-worthy chefs for each episode.

The fifth acts as an understudy in case one of the chosen four has to back out of the show for some reason.

“As a standby, I had to show up and be prepared just like the real contestants. The night before I sharpened my knives and laid out my shoes and comfortable clothes. I set the alarm for 4:30 a.m.,” Feder wrote for Thrillist.

Yes, the mystery basket is actually a mystery to the contestants.

caption Contestants can only see the pantry ahead of time. source Food Network

In a 2016 interview with Tasting Tables, “Chopped” winner Michael Vignola said that although the contestants get a tour of the pantry, they don’t get to see the mystery ingredients ahead of time.

Also, they don’t get any extra off-camera time to come up with a recipe idea.

“As soon as you open the basket, the clock starts. I have no idea how I came up with the dishes I made. I just did it in the moment,” Vignola said.

However, host Ted Allen told Vice in 2017 that they do sometimes have to film the chef’s reactions multiple times to get the right shot.

“We have four camera operators right in front of each of the chefs. We’re looking for, ‘Oh my god, it’s chicken in a can,'” he said, referencing a 2013 mystery ingredient.

Another former “Chopped” contestant, Kathy Fang, told Delish in 2016 that the chefs can be standing in front of the mystery ingredient basket for up to 15 minutes before opening it to get these reaction shots.

“They really draw out the anticipation,” she said.

Contestants can bring their own set of knives to the “Chopped” kitchen, and they also receive instructions for the on-set appliances.

caption Each contestant gets to bring seven knives. source Food Network

Cooking in an unfamiliar environment can be challenging – but it’s made a little easier when chefs can have some of their own tools. As former contestant John Lewis told the AV Club in 2015, the producers allow contestants to bring their own set of knives.

According to the Food Network, every “Chopped” contestant is allowed to bring up to seven of their own knives.

Lewis also said that contestants receive instructions for operating the different equipment in the “Chopped” kitchen -like the ice cream machine – since they aren’t allowed to bring their own.

The rounds of the competition are completed in real-time.

caption The rounds on the show are 20 and 30 minutes long.

In the same interview with Tasting Tables, Vignola said that the competition is completely real. They don’t stop and start throughout the rounds to try to look for the perfect shots.

“It’s very much like real kitchen life, and you have to just make it happen,” he said. “You’re really being timed, you’re being filmed from all sides and it’s a real competition, not just a fake reality show.”

That fourth plate has a purpose.

caption The fourth plate is used in the big reveal. source Food Network

Ever notice the scurrying chefs beating the clock to plate not three, but four platters of food? There are only three judges, so one might wonder why there’s an extra plate.

Apparently, when Allen unveils the losing dish from under the infamous silver cloche, he’s unveiling the fourth plate.

“Also, we take close-up shots of that fourth plate,” Allen said while answering fan questions on the Food Network’s blog. “By the time we’re done with that fourth plate, it’s about two and a half hours after it was cooked, and it’s been sitting out at room temperature, so no one’s going to eat that.”

The chefs get a little bit of help to beat the clock.

caption The ovens are preheated for the contestants. source Food Network

A watched pot doesn’t boil, and that’s especially true when you’re on the clock. That’s why “Chopped” contestants get a little help from the producers by starting off the challenge with a boiling pot of water and an oven preheated to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Lewis.

The mystery baskets are strategically planned, and they’re actually made with a meal in mind.

caption It’s not easy. source Food Network

Sara Nahas-Hormi is the culinary producer of “Chopped,” and according to Allen, she and her team go to great lengths to come up with challenging basket ideas that can really be turned into meals.

“They plan the baskets for a whole season,” Allen told Food Republic in 2015. “So that’s three baskets a day, times four ingredients, times 39 episodes; and all the baskets have a riddle inside them. It’s hard work. And finding things we haven’t already used is harder and harder.”

“They don’t want to make a basket that’s impossible, just incredibly difficult,” Allen said on Food Network’s blog.

In addition to planning out each basket, the team also produces a five-page document that gives background information on each ingredient for Allen and the judges, according to Design Sponge.

One 40-minute episode can take up to 14 hours to film.

caption Each episode is a full day’s worth of work. source Food Network

According to Allen, each episode can take up to 12 hours to film – and the hungry contestants don’t even get to eat their own creations.

Lewis told the AV Club that his filming day took 14 hours from start to finish.

There will probably never be more than one ice-cream machine.

caption The single ice-cream machine has caused a lot of drama. source Food Network

The ice-cream machine is a heated subject among “Chopped” fans – many think there should be two machines for the final two contestants to use during the dessert round.

“Chopped” judge Marcus Samuelsson made it clear during the 2018 Food and Wine Classic that the one-machine suspense factor is very much intentional, and therefore, unlikely to change.

“We want it to be a run for that, right?” Samuelsson said. “It’s really for creating that level of semi-chaos. It’s really like cooking on a treadmill. It’s not easy at all.”

Allen also told the Food Network blog that he doesn’t think they’ll ever get another machine.

“Well, if it were up to me and the judges, we’d have 20 ice cream machines and make it easier on our contestants,” he said. “But the fact is, it is totally possible for two batches of ice cream to get made within a 30-minute round, and when that happens, it’s exciting for us.”

The chefs can shoo Allen away whenever they want.

caption Ted Allen asks the chefs questions throughout the rounds.

Throughout each round, Allen goes around to each chef to ask them questions about their dish. However, Lewis told the AV Club that contestants don’t have to engage with Allen.

“They actually warn you about him, because he gets close when he comes in to do his interview about what you’re making. It’s kind of his thing – he wants to see if he can distract you or get in your head,” he said. “The producers tell you that if he’s bothering you to tell him to go away and he will.”

Allen said he isn’t allowed to sit at all while filming.

caption Ted Allen is the host of “Chopped.” source Food Network

While answering fan questions for the Food Network’s blog, Allen was asked if he ever gets to sit during the show.

“No, I never get to sit down. I’ve asked; they said no. I don’t know why they’re obsessed with making me stand up all the time,” he said.

The producers are looking for chefs with a good backstory.

caption The audition process includes a long section about the chefs’ backstories.

Lewis also shared in his interview with the AV Club that the producers of “Chopped” are looking for contestants with a story throughout the audition process.

“I met the producers and they talked to me about some more personal things, because they’re trying to tell a story with each contestant and they want something that will appeal to the audience,” he said.

The judges are sick of bread pudding.

caption Bread pudding is a popular dessert-course choice on “Chopped.”

There aren’t any real guidelines for what the chefs can and can’t make, but Lewis said that he was explicitly told not to make bread pudding for the dessert round.

“Apparently everyone does that and the judges are sick of it,” he told the AV Club. “They want you to be more creative.”

The judging takes way longer than in real life than it does on TV.

caption There are three judges on every episode.

After each round – appetizer, entrée, and dessert – the contestants must present their dishes to the panel of judges. On an episode of the show, the whole judging process only lasts a few minutes, but in reality, filming can take up to an hour per round.

And before judging even starts, the judges are already tasting the chefs’ food.

In response to a question on the Food Network’s blog about whether the food is cold during judging, Allen said, “Almost always. Occupational hazard. They usually run over to the stoves the moment a cooking round ends so they can taste components the way they were intended.”

After that, Lewis told the AV Club that the judges can take up to 15 minutes to give feedback on each dish and that the contestants get a chance to comment back and explain something if they disagree with a judge.

“You do have the opportunity to explain yourself if you leave an ingredient off or if something doesn’t come out the way you intended,” he said.

The “leftover” ingredients in the mystery baskets are actual leftovers from local restaurants.

caption Sometimes there are mystery ingredients like leftover pizza in the baskets.

The “Chopped” mystery baskets can include anything, even leftovers.

According to Allen, these leftovers come from local restaurants throughout New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood, where the show is filmed.

“There’s a pizza joint up the street that makes really nice New York City-style … thin-crust pizza. I remember once a guy put a slice of pizza in the blender and made a sauce out of it, and it was actually good,” he said.

The show’s original pilot episode was shot in a mansion and featured a chihuahua.

caption The chihuahua (not pictured) didn’t make it onto the version of the show the Food Network aired.

Before the version of “Chopped” that fans know and love aired on the Food Network, the original concept was a cooking show filmed in a mansion.

The “butler” hosted the show, and the losing dish was served to the pet chihuahua.

Allen told Vice in 2017 that it wasn’t until Food Network executive producer Linda Lea “stripped away the extraneous elements and realized the potential” from the un-aired pilot that the show took off.

