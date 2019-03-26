‘Are you going to change the name?’: Chopt is no longer chopping its salads by default, and people are furious

caption Chopt is no longer chopping salads unless customers ask for it. source Chop’t/Facebook

Chopt has ended its policy of chopping all customers’ salads by default – a move that seems to betray its very name.

Instead, the chain has switched to pre-chopped ingredients, and customers have to ask for their salads to be chopped.

A manager at a Richmond, Virginia, Chopt location told customers that the new chopping policy was being implemented to speed up the ordering process.

Chopt’s salad preparation – which utilized a curved mezzaluna knife to chop up all the ingredients – has long set the chain apart from competitors.

Some customers have taken to social media to complain about the change.

@Chopt I just went to get a salad and you guys don't even chop the salad anymore!!! All the lettuce was finely chopped and the toppings were pureed! You don't even carry spicy proteins anymore!!! #RIP It's worth the 5 min extra walk to @cava (even in the rain) for more flavors!!! — Tod Fishman (@MeatWagonBBQ) March 9, 2019

I’m confused. I’m went to @Chopt tonight and they are no longer chopping?? It’s already chopped when you get there?? — Philip Brooks (@ppbrooks) March 12, 2019

Hey @Chopt, will you change your name to PreChopt now that everything is chopped prior? And what ever happened to the other (better) bread? #brand — Omid Jahanbin (@omidify) March 13, 2019

“So is the name changing now that you don’t actually chop the salad?” one person wrote on Chopt’s Facebook page. “Everything is prechopped and the lettuce is added last so you barely get any of it.”

@Chopt is REALLYYYY messing with my control freak tendencies by taking away the custom chopping & having everything pre-chopped ???? it doesn’t taste as good when I can’t say how chopped I want it ???? — Amber (@AmberShantel_) March 22, 2019

Super weird to pick up a salad at a place called @Chopt and then realize that the salad was not chopped. — Jaye (@Jaye622) February 27, 2019

@Chopt Chapel Hill location no longer chopping!?! Very disappointed. Are you going to change the name??? — Ashley Hayes (@LesterCoalbanks) March 24, 2019

“Found out Chopt stopped Chopping your salad today,” another person commented on Facebook. “So because of this they just lost 4 customers. … now they don’t chop anymore I won’t go there. Its not the same!!”

Chopt did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment. On Twitter, the chain said that employees are “happy to chop, just ask!”

We’re happy to chop, just ask! — Chopt Creative Salad Co. (@Chopt) March 24, 2019

In February, Forbes reported that Chopt – which was founded in 2001 – has 57 locations, opening five new restaurants in 2018. In 2015, private-equity firm L Catterton became the majority owner of the chain.