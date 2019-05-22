People got angry at Chrissy Teigen for spoiling ‘The Voice’ winner, and she responded with a backhanded apology

The season 16 finale of NBC’s “The Voice” aired on Tuesday night and Chrissy Teigen posted about the winner, Maelyn Jarmon from John Legend’s team, on Twitter afterward.

The cookbook author faced backlash from people who got mad at her for “spoiling” the result.

In response, Teigen sarcastically said: “truly sorry for spoiling the voice tonight. I thought that since the official account tweeted it, it would be OK. But now I realize it wasn’t and will make sure that when my husband wins something with someone, I will wait for each state and every country before being excited.”

Many fans came to her defense and said that Teigen shouldn’t have been criticized since the official “Voice” account shared the winner before she wrote about it. They also said that people should stay away from social media to avoid seeing spoilers.

Chrissy Teigen posted on Twitter to share her joy after the latest winner of NBC’s “The Voice” was crowned on Tuesday night, and she had the best response to people who criticized her for “spoiling” the results.

Teigen began by re-sharing a tweet from the official “The Voice” account, which revealed that Maelyn Jarmon from John Legend’s team won season 16. The cookbook author was particularly glad because her husband was able to nab a win during his first season as a coach on the competition show.

Teigen also re-shared a GIF from “The Voice” that captured Legend’s happiness.

this is literally the happiest I’ve ever seen John ever???? https://t.co/NNrwQWs4Se — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 22, 2019

After facing backlash for giving away the winner of the show, Teigen said that she was “truly sorry.” She went on to sarcastically respond, writing: “[I] will make sure that when my husband wins something with someone, I will wait for each state and every country before being excited.”

truly sorry for spoiling the voice tonight. I thought that since the official account tweeted it, it would be okay. But now I realize it wasn’t and will make sure that when my husband wins something with someone, I will wait for each state and every country before being excited — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 22, 2019

Teigen didn’t stop there. She joked that in light of her “spoiler,” the trophy was going to be given to “The Voice” host Carson Daly.

well it looks like we are now being penalized for my spoiler and the award has been taken away and given to Carson Daly. Again I apologize — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 22, 2019

The model’s backhanded apology sparked plenty of tweets from fans who agreed with her and said that if people didn’t want the winner spoiled, they should have stayed away from social media. Many also said that it was acceptable for her to post considering that the show’s official account shared the news first.

Truly everyone needs to get a grip. IF U CARE THAT MUCH STAY OFF TWITTER PPL. — Nicole Bushnell (@nicoleebushnell) May 22, 2019

Yep. It's not cool to spoil stuff on other social media sites but Twitter is designed for minute by minute updates. Stay off if you don't want to know. — TaraNoelle (@Tara61979) May 22, 2019

It’s all over social media…I don’t think you spoiled anything. — TracyFromJax ????✌????☀️???? (@tracyfromjax) May 22, 2019

People gotta learn to stay off social media until the show is finished if they care that much smh — Georgia (@georgiaaro) May 22, 2019

Everyone knows by now to stay off twitter when avoiding spoilers for certain things. Their bad not yours. ????????‍♀️ — ???????? ???????????????????? ???????? (@MissSugarplum6) May 22, 2019

I watched it, but if I had not? I would stay off Twitter. Also the show tweeted it so I think you’re allowed to do so, too? I would imagine you are pretty psyched. Don’t worry about it. One can never tweet without somebody complaining. ???? — Sarah French (@SarahHeartsNYC) May 22, 2019

No worries Chrissy! This happens every season and people on the West Coast know. You have every right to tweet it and congratulations to your husband @JohnLegend on winning this season of @NBCTheVoice An amazing and very talented group and I could not be happier for all! 🙂 ???? — Lynnie (@TweetThisBabe) May 22, 2019

Keep being his rock. His cheerleader. His queen ????! We respect it and if they didn’t want it spoiled they wouldn’t have put it on social. You’re good. — DaDa Rocks! (@dadarocks) May 22, 2019

I mean the official account did tweet it before you…. pic.twitter.com/BWVNm80Su6 — Inspirationislimited (@FolukeO) May 22, 2019

Don't forget, you also need to wait for the radio signal to reach the aliens 10,000 light years away. — Abigail Nagy (@AbigailNagy4) May 22, 2019