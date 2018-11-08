Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is reportedly being considered to replace Jeff Sessions as attorney general

caption Chris Christie, left, and Donald Trump. source REUTERS/Scott Audette

President Donald Trump is reportedly considering former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie to replace Jeff Sessions as his attorney general.

CBS News reported that Christie’s name was in consideration on Thursday, a day after Sessions resigned on Wednesday and two days after the midterm elections.

Christie is an experienced prosecutor who served as the US attorney for New Jersey for six years until 2008. He ran against Trump in 2016 for the Republican presidential nomination but later campaigned for him.

Christie’s term as governor of New Jersey ended in 2018, at which point he was among the least popular governors in his state’s history.

After Trump’s election, Christie was a favorite to head the Justice Department, but took no role in the administration. He’s been largely absent from politics since ending his term as governor.

Sessions, who recused himself from dealing with the Russia probe because of his role in Trump’s campaign, has been the target of Trump’s ire as the investigation drags on into its second year.

Read more: Jeff Sessions resigns as attorney general at Trump’s request

Sessions’s forced resignation caused dread among top figures in both party who see his acting replacement, former federal prosecutor Matthew Whitaker, as a Trump loyalist who has openly questioned the scope of the probe.

As Christie campaigned with Trump as well, he may find himself under the same legal obligation to recuse.