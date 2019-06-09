Chris Christie says Trump’s staff ‘served him poorly’ for booking Fox News interview in-front of graveyard on D-Day

caption Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. source Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said President Donald Trump’s communications staff “served him poorly” by granting interviews to Fox News’ Laura Ingraham and British personality Piers Morgan while in Europe.

Trump’s interview with Ingraham featured the president ridiculing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi while sitting in front of D-Day troops’ graves.

Christie, who worked on behalf of the 2016 Trump presidential campaign, said Trump's staffers "served him poorly by allowing the interviews in which he is able to ramble off topic and spark controversial headlines.

Christie, who worked on behalf of the 2016 Trump presidential campaign, said Trump’s staffers “served him poorly by allowing the interviews in which he is able to ramble off topic and spark controversial headlines.

“I also think that the president’s press staff served him poorly in two instances in Europe,” Christie said during a discussion on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday morning. “Putting him in front of Piers Morgan and putting him in that interview at that site with Laura Ingraham. That doesn’t serve the president well.”

Christie said Trump’s aides should “not to put the principal in a situation where you put him at greater risk of harm than greater risk of benefit.”

“I’d argue that when [Press Secretary] Sarah Sanders, or whoever made those decisions to put him in those positions – put him there, they ill-served him,” he added.

Trump’s interview with Ingraham featured the president complaining about political foes, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in front of the graves of the many troops who died during on of the most important military invasions in US history.

“I think she’s a disgrace,” Trump said of Pelosi at the time. “I actually don’t think she’s a talented person, I’ve tried to be nice to her because I would have liked to have gotten some deals done. She’s incapable of doing deals, she’s a nasty, vindictive, horrible person, the Mueller report came out, it was a disaster for them.”

Trump also included a new insulting nickname for Pelosi, calling her “Nervous Nancy.”