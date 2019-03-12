Chris Cuomo laid into Tucker Carlson for using racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language in resurfaced clips

caption Chris Cuomo on CNN and Tucker Carlson on Fox News on Monday. source CNN/Fox News Live/YouTube/Business Insider

CNN’s Chris Cuomo slammed Fox News host Tucker Carlson for comments widely derided as prejudiced and racist, which resurfaced this week.

Recordings show Carlson disparaging women and immigrants, justifying child marriage, questioning Barack Obama’s blackness and using a homophobic slur.

Cuomo said that Carlson is not apologizing because backlash allows him to position himself as “the victim.”

Carlson on Monday refused to back down, and blamed “the left” for forming a “mob” that wanted to harm his career.

Media Matters first shared the recordings of Carlson on Sunday. They show Carlson calling in to a shock-jock radio program that aired from 2006 to 2011.

CNN host Chris Cuomo laid into Fox News host Tucker Carlson for refusing to apologize for recordings which surfaced in recent days, showing him making racist, homophobic and misogynistic remarks.

Cuomo ended his Monday show by criticizing Carlson and repeating some of his remarks which has caused outrage since coming to light.

They include Carlson saying that he wanted a presidential candidate to say Muslims were “behaving like animals,” and that Iraq is a “crappy place” filled with “semi-literate primitive monkeys.”

Cuomo said that Carlson should apologize, but won’t. Cuomo said the outrage allows Carlson to “play the victim” for professional benefit.

“Apologize? Are you kidding? They’re not going to apologize. Stop asking,” Cuomo said about Carlson and his Fox colleague Jeanine Pirro, who has also been criticized for comments about Islam,

“They want to press the divide. They want to attack what most want to protect. And ironically, you give them attention for doing something wrong and they use that attention to say it more.”

Carlson opened his Fox News opinion show “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Monday by refusing to apologize.

He blamed the angry news cycle about his comments on “the left” and the “Twitter mob.”

Read more: Tucker Carlson refuses to apologize after new controversial recordings reveal his attacks on the Obamas, immigrants

“We will never bow to the mob. Ever. No matter what,” he said.

Carlson previously issued a statement on Twitter, saying that he was caught “saying something naughty on a radio show more than a decade ago.”

Cuomo said that Carlson and Pirro were taking the criticism and using it to position themselves as being under attack.

“You know what they’re doing,” Cuomo said to his viewers. “This BS is currency for them.”

caption Chris Cuomo. source Ben Gabbe/Getty

Cuomo dared Carlson to repeat his comments, which he acknowledged were made several years ago, if he wasn’t going to apologize.

“Here’s the test. Would he say the same things today? No, no, he’s too busy playing the victim,” Cuomo said.

“He’d only say that he was naughty, but he wouldn’t repeat them tonight. Why not? Come on, big man. Read the list of all the things that you said and do it again and show that you mean it.”

Read more: Fox News host Tucker Carlson has a long history of controversy

Cuomo continued: “Come on. You’re not more about the money now than you are about the truth, are you?”

“He says apologizing to the mob costs people their jobs. What a coward. Why don’t you repeat what you said if it’s not such a big deal?”

“If you mean it, own it,” he said.

Carlson disparaged immigrants, justified child marriage and used a gay slur

The resurfaced recordings have been shared by media watchdog Media Matters for America. They first shared recordings of call-ins Carlson made to the shock-jock radio program “Bubba the Love Sponge,” which originally aired from 2006 to 2011 on Sunday.

caption Tucker Carlson on Fox News on Sunday. source Screenshot via Fox News

In those recordings, Carlson compared women to dogs, called women “primitive,” and compared underage polygamy to same-sex marriage. He also called the TV host Alexis Stewart “extremely c–ty.”

Read more: At least 33 advertisers have stopped advertising on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show in recent months after the host’s controversial comments. Here’s the list.

On Monday, Media Matters shared recordings of Carlson crediting “white men” for “creating civilization,” claiming that immigrants ought to be “hot or smart” to come to America, and questioning how Barack Obama can be black if he has a white parent.

He called Iraqis “semiliterate primitive monkeys” and said that he had no sympathy for them because they “don’t use toilet paper or forks.”

He said he wanted a presidential candidate who would say that the “problem” is “lunatic Muslims who are behaving like animals” and say “I’m going to kill as many of them as I can if you elect me.”

Carlson said that the “Congressional Black Caucus exists to blame the white man for everything” and told Bubba the Love Sponge that he loved him “not in a f—-t way.”

People are calling for advertisers to ditch his show in response.

At least 33 advertisers have cut ties with the program in recent months over comments made by Carlson, including CareerBuilder, Red Lobster, and SmileDirectClub.