Chris Evans says that he ‘can’t believe’ that Marvel released a trailer for ‘Avengers: Endgame’: ‘So much of it is a visual spoiler. You’ll see.’

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Evans said that he was surprised by the amount of “visual” spoilers in the trailer for “Avengers: Endgame.”

“I can’t believe they even cut together a trailer, because so much of it is a visual spoiler,” Evans, who stars as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, said. “You’ll see.”

According to the writer, Evans was about to elaborate on his comment but stopped himself to prevent giving away secrets about the highly-anticipated movie (which will be released on Friday, April 26).

It’s unclear which trailer Evans was referring to, since two have been released over the past few months, in addition to a Super Bowl teaser.

According to the writer, Evans went on to say, “A lot of the characters have -” before covering his mouth.

“Probably shouldn’t have even said that,” the actor said.

The movie, which hit theaters in April 2018, ended with Thanos fulfilling his plan of wiping out half of the universe’s population after acquiring all six infinity stones. Following the snap of Thanos’ (played by Josh Brolin) fingers, Steve Rogers/Captain America, Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) were among the characters who survived.

On the other hand, Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), T’Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), and Shuri (Letitia Wright) were not so fortunate and instead turned to dust.

The first look at “Endgame” showed Tony stranded in space and recording a message for Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), Steve shedding a tear, and Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) appearing after the Avengers labeled him as missing.

The Super Bowl teaser showed Captain America reuniting with his old shield back after giving it up in “Captain America: Civil War,” Tony hard at work with Nebula, and a handful of the survivors marching together.

“Some people move on, but not us,” Cap says in the video.

The most recent trailer was released after “Captain Marvel” came out in theaters, and it showed the titular superhero meeting the Avengers and standing unfazed when Thor’s weapon flew past her head.

Since watching the trailers for “Avengers: Engame,” fans have likely analyzed each scene in the hopes of discovering clues about what to expect in the highly-anticipated movie. Considering that “Infinity War” trailers contained red herrings and misdirects in an effort to throw off fans, viewers will have to wait until Friday, April 26 to see how much footage from the “Endgame” trailers is genuine.