Chris Evans explains how he botched his dog’s haircut: ‘It just exploded in my face’

Chris Evans appeared virtually on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and explained how he botched his dog’s quarantine haircut.

The actor said that he previously cut Dodger’s fur “right when quarantine began” and because it went so well, he “got a little confident and put on a shorter attachment and it just exploded in my face.”

Evans also said that the first time he trimmed his dog’s fur, Dodger was exhausted from a walk.

But the second time, he was full of energy and wouldn’t sit still.

During a virtual appearance on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday, the 38-year-old “Avengers: Endgame” star said that he trimmed Dodger’s fur “right when quarantine began” and the success went to his head.

“It went great, and so I got a little confident and put on a shorter attachment and it just exploded in my face and I kept trying to fix it and eventually, I was like, ‘I just gotta cut my losses,'” Evans told the late-night host.

The “Knives Out” star also said that he didn’t factor in Dodger’s disposition when he tried to give him a haircut the second time.

“The first time I did it, it was after a walk and so he was exhausted, so he was straight and flat,” Evans said, explaining that the correct way to trim the fur is going with the hair, rather than against it.

“But then the next time I did it, it was first thing in the morning and he had a lot of energy and he kept…as you’re bringing the clippers down, he kept twisting his body,” he added.

Because Dodger was antsy, it resulted in Evans botching the haircut, which he shared on Twitter and his newly-created Instagram account.

“I assured him I knew what I was doing,” the actor captioned a photo of Dodger, which showed a patch of fur that didn’t match the rest of the dog’s coat.

I assured him I knew what I was doing. He seemed skeptical at first, but with the help of a few treats, I talked him into it. It went so wrong, so fast. I guess some things are better left to the professionals. (He hasn’t seen a mirror yet. I told him it looks great) pic.twitter.com/uooHwtmgH3 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 4, 2020

“He seemed skeptical at first, but with the help of a few treats, I talked him into it,” Evans added. “It went so wrong, so fast. I guess some things are better left to the professionals.”

During his interview with Fallon, the actor also said that his love for his pet is what led him to finally make an Instagram account.

“I guess I caved,” he said. “I feel like such an old man. I’m so late to the party. You know what it is? I had too many good pictures of my dog. I was like, these are being wasted on my phone. I gotta put them somewhere.”