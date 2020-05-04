Chris Evans tried to give his dog a quarantine haircut and it ‘went so wrong, so fast’

Chris Evans shared a photo of his dog named Dodger and revealed that he tried to cut his pet’s fur but “it went so wrong, so fast.”

“He seemed skeptical at first, but with the help of a few treats, I talked him into it,” the actor captioned the photo, which showed a patch of Dodger’s fur that had been trimmed.

Chris Evans tried to trim his dog’s fur while self-isolating at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, and it didn’t go as planned.

“I assured him I knew what I was doing,” the 38-year-old “Avengers: Endgame” star captioned a photo of his dog named Dodger, which he shared on Twitter and his newly-created Instagram account.

“He seemed skeptical at first, but with the help of a few treats, I talked him into it,” Evans continued.

In the photo, fans can see a patch of Dodger’s fur that doesn’t match the rest of his coat after Evans failed to correctly trim it.

I assured him I knew what I was doing. He seemed skeptical at first, but with the help of a few treats, I talked him into it. It went so wrong, so fast. I guess some things are better left to the professionals. (He hasn’t seen a mirror yet. I told him it looks great) pic.twitter.com/uooHwtmgH3 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 4, 2020

“It went so wrong, so fast,” Evans said. “I guess some things are better left to the professionals. (He hasn’t seen a mirror yet. I told him it looks great).”

“#Quarantinelife,” the actor added on Instagram.

Fans of the “Defending Jacob” star are familiar with Dodger, who makes frequent appearances on Evans’ social media posts.

In 2018, the actor shared a throwback video that showed the moment he met Dodger and decided to adopt him.

“He was trying so hard to stay seated even though he desperately wanted to get out. I knew right away that he was coming home with me, so I took this video to always remember our first hello. Rescue dogs are the best dogs!!” Evans wrote.

Evans also told People magazine in 2017 that he adopted Dodger while filming the 2017 movie “Gifted.”

“He’s up for anything,” Evans told the publication. “God, dogs, they’re such great animals. I really can’t say enough about dogs. I’m a dog lunatic. He sleeps on my pillow. You wake up face-to-face.”

Recently, the actor shared two heartwarming selfies with Dodger, captioning the post: “Two seconds later he full-body sneezed directly into my face.”

Two seconds later he full-body sneezed directly into my face. pic.twitter.com/rYKcCnhj3J — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 20, 2020

Evans also shared a photo of Dodger in his arms and captioned the post “homebodies.”

As the coronavirus continues to spread, Evans has been staying at home with Dodger and his brother, Scott Evans. Even though Dodger didn’t get a proper haircut, the Evans siblings did.

In late March, Scott shared a video of himself cutting his hair off and getting assistance from the actor.

Don’t worry @itskatelambert, my brother helped me even it out. ???? pic.twitter.com/a2s2vaEQ9a — Scott Evans (@thescottevans) March 24, 2020

Chris also revealed his new buzzcut after sharing a video of himself reading a children’s book in the hopes of raising money for Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams’ initiative called Save With Stories.