Chris Evans says he was hesitant to play Captain America because ‘there’s no real darkness’ in the character

Chris Evans as Captain America in "Avengers: Infinity War."

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Evans said that he was hesitant to portray Captain America/Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe because the character doesn’t have “real darkness.”

“There’s no real darkness to him,” Evans said. “How do I make this guy someone you want to watch?”

The actor added: “I don’t get jokes. I’m not Wolverine. I don’t have dead parents, like Batman. I’m just, like, ‘Hi, I’ll walk your dog. I’ll help you move.'”

Evans also revealed that he turned down Marvel’s offers to play the character twice.

Chris Evans as Captain America.

Evans eventually gave in and first appeared as Cap in “Captain America: The First Avenger.” The 2011 movie told the character’s origin story, from growing up in Brooklyn and being eager to join the US Army to getting injected with a serum and being given super strength.

He went on to establish his place as a fan-favorite Marvel superhero in subsequent films: “The Avengers” (2012), “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014), “Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015),” and “Captain America: Civil War” (2016). Most recently, he starred in “Avengers: Infinity War” and Cap was one of the few characters remaining after Thanos’ snap that wiped out half of the universe’s population.

Next, the 37-year-old actor will portray Captain America in “Avengers: Endgame,” which hits theaters on Friday, April 26. In the film, Cap and the surviving superheroes will work together to figure out how to bring back the fallen heroes.

Chris Evans in the trailer for "Avengers: Endgame."

Fans have also speculated that “Endgame” will be Evans’ last movie as the iconic character.

In a New York Times profile that was published in March 2018, Evans was quoting saying, “You want to get off the train before they push you off,” while discussing his role.

After wrapping up production on the fourth “Avengers” film in October 2018, he also shared an emotional tweet that led fans to believe he’s done with the part.

“Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor,” he wrote. “To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

However, “Avengers: Infinity War” co-director Joe Russo spoke to the Associated Press and said that Evans isn’t “done yet.”

“I don’t want to explain what that means but the audience will soon understand what I’m talking about.”