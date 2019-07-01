Chris Evans interrupted a Comic-Con panel so he could pet a dog in the audience, and fans are swooning over how ‘pure’ the actor is

Chris Evans appeared at ACE Comic Con in Seattle, Washington and participated in a panel with “Avengers: Endgame” costars Jeremy Renner and Don Cheadle on Saturday.

During the fan question portion of the interview, Evans interrupted and got off the stage so he could pet a dog in the audience that was wearing an Iron Man costume.

After videos surfaced on Twitter, fans gushed over the actor and called him “pure.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Chris Evans interrupted a panel so he could pet a dog in the audience, and fans are swooning over how “pure” the actor is.

The “Avengers: Endgame” star attended ACE Comic Con in Seattle, Washington and participated in an interview with costars Jeremy Renner (who stars as Hawkeye/Clint Barton) and Don Cheadle (War Machine/Rhodey) on Saturday.

During the fan question portion of the panel, which was moderated by Angelique Roche, Evans got out of his seat and walked off the stage to greet a dog.

“Hey pal,” the actor said as he cuddled with the four-legged pet, who was dressed in an Iron Man costume.

Read more: Chris Hemsworth explained why he and Chris Evans weren’t allowed to do ‘Avengers’ press together

You can watch the heartwarming interaction in the fan videos below.

CHRIS EVANS RUNNING OFF THE STAGE TO HUG A DOG IN AN IRON MAN COSTUME IS THE MOST PURE INTERACTION TO EVER EXIST pic.twitter.com/JERDKC21cF — mila ♡ (@voiidmarvel) June 30, 2019

I can totally related to @ChrisEvans jumping off stage midway through a panel to pet a dog! "Is that your dog?" #AceSeattle #CaptainAmerica #GoodBoy pic.twitter.com/OBzCaESVti — Suffering Sappho (@ThemysciraBound) July 1, 2019

Twitter users were obsessed with Evans’ actions and gushed over his love for dogs.

The way he jumped to the stage ???????? #chrisevanshassuperserum — Jean Achilles (@Pasha_Bila) July 1, 2019

SOMEONE PLEASE MARRY HIM BEFORE I DO — amanda ४ ???????? (@AmandaLind03) June 30, 2019

I can't even with this man ???????? pic.twitter.com/bc93HEaClf — ♋????????Katrina Naipo???????????????? (@Hula_Tiger) July 1, 2019

This is just so pure and the cute baby cuddling with @ChrisEvans is just so adorable I don't even have words what a beautiful moment — naina (@NainaSalvatore) June 30, 2019

My heaaaaarrrttttttttshshhdhdhd — Krystel (@kriiingg) July 1, 2019

Fans of Evans know that he loves dogs and has his own named Dodger. The Marvel star frequently posts photos and videos of his pet on Twitter. In 2018, Evans shared a throwback video that showed the moment he met Dodger and decided to adopt him.

“He was trying so hard to stay seated even though he desperately wanted to get out. I knew right away that he was coming home with me, so I took this video to always remember our first hello. Rescue dogs are the best dogs!!” Evans wrote.

Speaking to People in 2017, the actor also explained that he adopted Dodger while filming the 2017 movie “Gifted.”

“I was walking up and down the aisles and saw this one dude and he didn’t belong there,” he said. “I snagged him and he’s such a good dog. They aged him at about one, he acts like a puppy, he’s got the energy of a puppy, he’s just such a sweetheart, he’s such a good boy. He loves dogs, he loves kids, he’s full of love.”

Evans added: “He’s up for anything. God, dogs, they’re such great animals. I really can’t say enough about dogs, I’m a dog lunatic. He sleeps on my pillow, you wake up face-to-face.”