Before Chris Evans was Captain America he was ‘Tyler’ in ’90s board game Mystery Date, and the internet can’t handle the realization

caption Chris Evans was “Tyler” in Mystery Date. source Etsy/Getty

“Are you ready for your mystery date?” asks the commercial for Hasbro’s 1999 board game Mystery Date. “There’s someone special out there for you. The trick is finding him.”

The popular board game has been around in some form since the ’60s, and its 1999 version had players using a high-tech electronic phone to find out which guy wanted to date them.

But on Tuesday, having played the game herself as a kid, Twitter user @DanaSchwartzzz made a discovery: One of the 24 boys a player could end up on a date with bears a very striking resemblance to Captain America himself, Chris Evans.

Here’s Schwartz’ original tweet:

wow @ChrisEvans I think you have some explaining to do "tyler" pic.twitter.com/q0MSeC0B6o — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) June 25, 2019

“I think you have some explaining to do ‘Tyler,'” she wrote, adding later, “I can’t believe my twelve-year-old self was dating Chris Evans this whole time.” The post has since been liked more than 28,000 times, with people responding that they too can’t believe they dated Evans back in ’99.

omg i dated chris evans in middle school ???? — rosie ⍟⃝ (@rosieeelynn_) June 26, 2019

WHAT?!!! OH MY GOD!!! I swear every time I played that I got Tyler and was pissed every time (sorry Chris!) because I didn’t want “the surfer dude” ???????? pic.twitter.com/wd0Ve17P6m — Nicole (@Nic_Nic_Nicolah) June 26, 2019

I talked to Chris Evan on a fake phone for hours?!?! #mindblown — Aly Weis (@AlyWeis1) June 26, 2019

What next?! I stole Leonardo DiCaprio from Jessica on Sweet Valley High? This would have done wonders for my confidence if I’d only known. — Sam (@theSShomo) June 26, 2019

THIS IS LIKE FINDING OUT MY WHOLE LIFE HAS BEEN A LIE. — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) June 25, 2019

In fact, Evans addressed his days as Tyler on an interview for “Avengers: Age of Ultron” in 2015.

“Oh my God, how funny is that,” he said to interviewer Brian Lloyd after the latter pulled up the board game’s photo during the interview. “That was like a big deal to me, too, at the time. Tyler …” Evans said he’d been 15 at the time and, despite his character’s surfing MO, that he himself hates surfing.

“Truth’s out,” he said.

For anyone fuzzy on the details of Mystery Date or just keen for a reminder of their favorite dating board game, here’s the game’s commercial in all its ’90s glory.