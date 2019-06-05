Chris Evans mocked founders of a ‘straight pride parade,’ but some critics say he did it in a problematic way

caption Chris Evans took down the men who are organizing a “Straight Pride Parade.” source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Chris Evans tweeted a response to a Washington Post piece on three men who wanted to form a “straight pride parade” in his hometown of Boston.

Evans denounced the idea as homophobic – but also inferred that the founders must be “secretly gay” and self-hating.

According to some, this is a harmful trope that essentially blames closeted queer people for acts against the LGBTQ community.

Chris Evans responded to reports Wednesday that there would be a “straight pride parade” in his hometown of Boston this summer by mocking the founders, but not everyone agreed with his approach.

The Washington Post reported on an initiative by three men to start a “straight pride parade” in response to LGBTQ pride parades. Evans responded with his own tweet, taking down the men.

Wow! Cool initiative, fellas!! Just a thought, instead of ‘Straight Pride’ parade, how about this: The ‘desperately trying to bury our own gay thoughts by being homophobic because no one taught us how to access our emotions as children’ parade? Whatta ya think? Too on the nose?? https://t.co/gaBWtq2PaL — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 5, 2019

“Wow! Cool initiative, fellas!! Just a thought, instead of ‘Straight Pride’ parade, how about this: The ‘desperately trying to bury our own gay thoughts by being homophobic because no one taught us how to access our emotions as children’ parade? Whatta ya think? Too on the nose??” the star best known for playing Captain America tweeted.

A lot of fans were delighted by his jabs, praising him for his takedown

But other people weren’t happy about Evans’ take

Although many acknowledged that Evans may have been attempting to be an ally to the LGBTQ community, some took issue with the way he did it, specifically calling out his use of the trope that all people who are homophobic are actually secretly gay.

can someone PLEASE tell chris evans that calling homophobes closeted gays is counterintuitive and actually causes more harm than good lol https://t.co/2VRiLLTOsZ — hesandi (@kiyokograssi) June 5, 2019

Chris…no. Please don’t blame homophobia on people being secretly gay. This is a worn out old trope and it essentially blames gay people for our own problems. Love you, but no. — Louisa ???????? (@LouisatheLast) June 5, 2019

Homophobic people are not repressed gays. Stop trying to vilify closeted lgbt people who are more often depressed or suicidal than they are violent and homophobic. Straight people have to recognize that most of the time homophobes are… Straight people https://t.co/volYT3Ut2i — lesbian carr ???????? (@angeeolras) June 5, 2019

Stop. That trope you're pulling is dangerous. https://t.co/4BLMaG2TUw — Boogiebutters is celebrating #Pride ✊????️‍???? (@boogiebutters) June 5, 2019

The trope that all homophobic people are secretly closeted – or that closeted people are inherently homophobic – is a common one that many in the LGBTQ community believe to be harmful because it can imply there is something toxic about those who are still “in the closet” and suggests that all homophobia is the result of closeted queer people’s self-hatred.

“When we call homophobic politicians closet cases, we shift the blame for the marginalization LGBTQ people still face onto ourselves. The claim that self-hating gay people are keeping the community down is on a level with the idea that if women were just more confident at work, the wage gap would disappear overnight. Internalized homophobia is a symptom of an oppressive culture, not the cause of oppression,’ Lindsay King-Miller wrote in Role Reboot of the trope being used to describe Vice President Mike Pence for his anti-LGBT policies.

“If every closeted LGBTQ person in the world came out tomorrow, guess what? Homophobia would still exist. The ‘closet case’ rhetoric turns any discussion of LGBTQ rights into a game of ‘why are you hitting yourself?'”

Evans did not address these specific criticisms if he saw them (INSIDER reached out to Evans’ listed representative but did not immediately receive a response) but instead tweeted about those who support the aforementioned straight pride parade, and the difference between the need for LGBTQ pride parades and so-called “straight pride.”

Wow, the number gay/straight pride parade false equivalencies are disappointing. For those who don’t understand the difference, see below. Instead of going immediately to anger(which is actually just fear of what you don’t understand)take a moment to search for empathy and growth https://t.co/e98K0Z150T — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 5, 2019

“Wow, the number gay/straight pride parade false equivalencies are disappointing. For those who don’t understand the difference, see below. Instead of going immediately to anger (which is actually just fear of what you don’t understand) take a moment to search for empathy and growth,” he said, quote-tweeting author James Fell.