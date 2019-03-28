Chris Evans says he might stop supporting the New England Patriots due to Tom Brady’s links to Trump

caption Chris Evans is a die-hard Patriots fan, but says his love for the team has been strained by Tom Brady’s support of Donald Trump. source Getty Images

Chris Evans is not shy about his politics.

A quick perusal of his Twitter feed reveals numerous meetings with politicians and calls to action for causes he supports. It also shows his feelings about Donald Trump – Captain America is not a fan of the current president.

On Wednesday, Evans revealed that his disregard for Trump has now seeped into his sports fandom.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Evans said that he was questioning his Patriots fandom and his support of quarterback Tom Brady for his links to Trump.

Evans is from Boston and a lifelong Patriots fan but told THR that he was struggling to navigate the feelings brought on by one of his favorite athletes supporting a man he despises, and hopes that Brady has reckoned with the current reality of the Trump presidency.

From the Hollywood Reporter:

“I really hope he’s not a Trump supporter. I’m just hoping he’s one of those guys that maybe supported him and now regrets it. Maybe he thought it was going to be different – and even that bothers me – but maybe there’s a chance now he just thinks Trump’s an absolute dumb s–, which he is. If he doesn’t, if he’s still on that Trump train, I might have to cut ties. It’s really tough.”

“I think maybe a couple of years ago,” he continues, “I might have tried to pull some, like, mental gymnastics to compartmentalize, but I don’t know if I can anymore. So I’m just hoping he’s woken up.”

Brady’s links to Trump became a story beyond sports after the Patriots quarterback was seen with a “Make America Great Again” hat in his locker during the 2016 campaign. The two have also been known to golf together at Trump’s properties.

Since Trump has ascended to the presidency, Brady has done his best to avoid political questions. The one time he spoke out against Trump was in 2017, after the president’s attacks against players that knelt during the national anthem in protest of police violence and inequality in the justice system.

Read more: Tom Brady joins a growing list of Trump supporters in the NFL who have distanced themselves from the president’s criticism of protests

Brady skipped the Patriots visit to the White House after their Super Bowl win that year, though Brady cited “family issues” as the reason for his absence.

It feels unlikely that Brady will give a public update on his feelings about the president any time soon, but if anyone can get him to discuss the issue, it’s Captain America.

