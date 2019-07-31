Chris Evans slams ‘Fox Nation’ host Tomi Lahren for calling refugee parents ‘s—ty’

caption “Avengers” actor Chris Evans called out conservative host Tomi Lahren on Twitter Wednesday. source Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images and Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images

“Avengers” actor Chris Evans slammed conservative commentator Tomi Lahren on Twitter Wednesday after the Fox Nation host called refugee parents “shitty.”

“The complete lack of sympathy, respect, and general awareness is astonishing,” Evans wrote. “Also, I would carry my kid through fire if it meant escaping hell.”

Lahren had tweeted on Tuesday that any refugee who brings their child with them is not only a “criminal,” but also a “shitty parent.”

Wow. The complete lack of sympathy, respect, and general awareness is astonishing. Also, I would carry my kid through fire if it meant escaping hell. https://t.co/FPt9gJOuEA — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 31, 2019

Evans’ response came after Lahren posted a controversial tweet calling refugee parents “s—ty” on Tuesday.

“If you traipse your kid 2,000 miles in dangerous conditions you’re not only a criminal, you’re a s—ty parent,” Lahren tweeted.

If you traipse your kid 2,000 miles in dangerous conditions you're not only a criminal, you're a shitty parent. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) July 31, 2019

Lahren’s tweet comes at a time of intense focus on the US/Mexico border, with many decrying the treatment of immigrants. President Donald Trump has become notorious for his stance on immigration, and has escalated efforts to restrict immigration in recent weeks and months. Many families have become separated in recent months and a large amount of attention is being given to the treatment of children in detention centers.

Fans of the “Avengers” actor were quick to express their support for Evans on social media, calling him a “future super dad” and praising his decency.

Representatives for Lahren didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.