Chris Hemsworth is giving people free access to his home fitness app so they can stay fit while self-isolating

Chris Hemsworth has released his fitness app Centr for free so people can keep fit and healthy while self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hemsworth posted an Instagram video on Monday where he announced the app’s six-week free trial as more gyms close worldwide.

He wrote in the caption: “Centr was founded to make health and happiness accessible to all, and I hope that this will make that access even easier during the current health crisis.”

In the selfie video, the Australian actor explained the app provides people with access to his fitness and health team which have all had a “profoundly positive impact” on his life.

The 6-week trial will be available for all subscriptions between March 23 – 31. Centr’s cheapest subscription is $10 a month if you buy a full year’s membership for $120.

Hemsworth said in an Instagram video posted on Monday he “wanted to check in” with fans and give them a free six-week trial for his app Centr.

“I hope you’re all staying healthy and strong out there, just wanted to check in,” Hemsworth said in the video.

“A lot of fear, a lot of anxiety, a lot of uncertainty in the world at the moment, you’re probably stuck at home so I wanted to give everybody full access for free to my fitness app for the next six weeks.”

The Australian actor then explained his app was designed to give people access to his health and fitness team, which have all had a “profoundly positive impact” on his life.

“On this app there’s training experts, nutritional advice, chefs, meditation teachers, sleep visualisations. The three key ingredients to leading a healthier, happier life,” Hemsworth continued in the video.

He wrote in the post’s caption: “Centr was founded to make health and happiness accessible to all, and I hope that this will make that access even easier during the current health crisis.”

Hemsworth’s offer comes as Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the closures of gyms and leisure centers, following the standards set by other countries.

In the app, people of all fitness levels can learn from and follow advice and workouts from 20 coaches including Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky.

The subscription plan for Centr costs $10 a month if you pay for a full year’s membership ($120) with the free six-week trial only available for those who sign up before March 31.

