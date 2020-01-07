Chris Hemsworth and his family are donating $1 million to Australia fire relief efforts

On Monday, Chris Hemsworth shared a video on social media and revealed that he and his family are donating $1 million to Australia’s fire relief efforts.

He also included links to organizations and charities accepting donations.

“Beyond appreciative to everyone around the world for their well wishes and donations. It really does make a difference, so dig deep!” Hemsworth wrote.

The actor’s home country has faced bushfires since September, resulting in the destruction of homes and the deaths of millions of animals.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Chris Hemsworth and his family are pledging $1 million dollars to aid in Australia’s fire relief efforts.

On Monday, the 36-year-old “Avengers: Endgame” star shared a video of himself on Twitter and Instagram and revealed his generous donation.

“Hi everyone. Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully, you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated,” Hemsworth, who was born in Melbourne, Australia, wrote.

He continued: “In my bio, I’ve added links to support the firefighters, organizations, and charities who are working flat out to provide support and relief during this devastating and challenging time. Beyond appreciative to everyone around the world for their well wishes and donations. It really does make a difference, so dig deep! Love ya.”

The actor included a link with information regarding several means to donate money, from the Australian Red Cross to the World Wildlife Fund.

Fans and followers applauded Hemsworth, who lives in Byron Bay with his family, for taking action. Fellow Marvel star Jeremy Renner wrote: “My good man … much love to you, your family, and all of Australia.”

Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr. commented with the praying hands emoji and a heart emoji and “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa wrote, “so generous. beautiful man mahalo nui.”

Hemsworth’s video was also reposted by wife Elsa Pataky and younger brother Liam Hemsworth.

“Westworld” star Luke Hemsworth, the oldest of the Hemsworth siblings, also recently shared a message and a link to a Go Fund Me page for the Mallacoota Fires Support Fund.

“Some of my earliest memories and also some of the greatest memories are of holidaying at this amazing place. Heartbreaking to see it in trouble but inspiring to see the hard work all the fantastic local people are doing to save this little iconic spot,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to all the firefighters across our country working tirelessly in these difficult conditions. I believe there’s some hard days ahead. I wish you all the best.”

The bushfires began in September 2019 and have continued to spread across Australia, destroying homes and killing millions of animals.

Chris is one of several celebrities who have shared the ways they’re contributing to relief efforts. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban pledged to donate $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services. Selena Gomez, Kacey Musgraves, and Russell Crowe also made donations.