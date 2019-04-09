Chris Hemsworth stuffed Snickers bars in the heels of his daughter’s shoes so she was tall enough to ride a rollercoaster at Disneyland

Chris Hemsworth used some pretty sly tactics to sneak his daughter onto a Disneyland ride that she was too small for.

Hemsworth said that his now-6-year-old daughter was upset when they weren’t allowed to ride the “Tower of Terror” at the theme park because she didn’t meet the height restrictions.

Instead of giving up, Hemsworth stuffed Snickers bars into his daughter’s shoes to give her a height boost.

The pair were then let on the ride, but Hemsworth realized the limits were there for a reason when his daughter started rising up out of her seat.

The “Thor” actor told the anecdote while appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday with his “Avengers” colleagues Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., and Paul Rudd.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more and follow along with our coverage of “Avengers: Endgame” here.

Chris Hemsworth will stop at nothing to give his daughter what she wants.

The “Thor” shared a pretty wild anecdote about a trip to Disneyland with his now-6-year-old when appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday.

Hemsworth was joined on Kimmel’s couch by his “Avengers” colleagues Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., and Paul Rudd.

Read more: ‘Avengers’ fans are freaking out over Thor’s first impression of Captain Marvel in the new ‘Endgame’ trailer

The four actors were on the show ahead of the premiere of “Avengers: Endgame,” which is due to be released on April 26 in the US. They talked about their matching tattoos, and favorite lines from the film franchise.

They also talked about Disneyland, where the cast recently assembled to celebrate a $5 million charity donation.

Hemsworth then spoke about taking his own daughter to the famous theme park a couple of years ago, and it has some people rattled.

caption Chris Hemsworth appears on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ with ‘Avengers’ costars. source Jimmy Kimmel Live / YouTube

“I took my daughter on it a couple of years ago when it was previously called the Tower of Terror or something,” Hemsworth said of the ride that is now called “Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout!”

The ride is a tower attraction where visitors are lifted to more than 180 feet before suddenly being dropped at high speed.

However, Hemsworth’s daughter India Rose – who is now 6 – was too short for the ride’s height requirement, which is set at 1.02 meters (3’9″). Instead of giving up, Hemsworth revealed a cunning plan to sneak his daughter onto the ride.

“She was really upset,” he said, “And I was like nah, forget this. Come here.”

In order to make up the height difference, Hemsworth went on: “I grabbed a couple of Snicker bars and slammed it in the back of her shoe under the heel.”

“I walked up [to the Disneyland staff], was like, ‘What about now?’

“And they’re like, ‘Okay, in you come,'” Hemsworth said to applause from the audience.

However, Johansson chimed in: “It’s wildly irresponsible as well, and you’re all cheering.”

Hemsworth and his daughter managed to get on the ride, but the actor soon realised that perhaps the height limits were there for a reason.

“So, we’re sitting in the chair… We’re at the top and I’m looking at her and she’s strapped in and the seat is massive on her,” he said.

Hemsworth then described the moment the ride dropped and mimiced his daughter rising out of her seat: “[I] grab onto her, she’s like screaming the whole way down.

“I was like maybe there’s a reason there’s a height sign.”

At which point in the story, Downey Jr. exclaims: “Maybe!?”

Hemsworth seems to have learned his lesson, though – he finished the story by saying: “So, don’t do that. She’s fine, she’s well. I’m her hero.”

Watch him tell the full story here:

Fans on Twitter were quick to criticise the actor for potentially endangering his daughter.

“Putting things in your daughter’s shoes so she can go on a Disney ride??? Really??? Those rules are there to protect your child! #ParentFail,” wrote one person.

Buzzfeed even titled their coverage: “This Story About Chris Hemsworth Sneaking His Daughter Onto A Rollercoaster Proves Why Height Restrictions Matter.”

But the actor also received some support from fans who thought his commitment to getting his daughter on the ride was adorable.

“Chris Hemsworth putting snicker bars in his daughter’s shoe so she was tall enough to ride tower of terror is the funniest dad story I’ve ever heard,” wrote one.

“You can’t tell me that Chris Hemsworth sticking snickers into his daughter’s shoes so she would be tall enough for a rollercoaster ride isn’t EXACTLY what Thor would do for his kid,” tweeted another.

You can read all of INSIDER’s “Avengers: Endgame” coverage here.