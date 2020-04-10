Chris Paul sent a beer and wine delivery to the Utah Jazz locker room to help ease the mood as they awaited their coronavirus test results after Rudy Gobert’s diagnosis

caption When the NBA world was brought to a sudden stop four weeks ago, Chris Paul helped to ease the tension a bit by buying the Utah Jazz a few drinks. source Nicole Sweet-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA season was brought to a sudden stop four weeks ago after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

An eye-opening report from Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Tony Jones at The Athletic gave readers an inside look at the hectic hours that followed Gobert’s diagnosis.

According to The Athletic, while the rest of the Jazz sat in their locker room waiting for their test results, wondering what would become of the season, Thunder guard Chris Paul surprised them with a beer and wine delivery to help brighten the mood a bit.

It’s been a whirlwind four weeks for the NBA.

On March 11, the season was still going as planned, with teams likely to start playing games with no fans in attendance as a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus.

Things suddenly changed when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 just minutes before tip-off against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game was postponed, and just hours later, the NBA season was suspended until further notice.

It was a tense time for the league as a whole, as well as the Utah Jazz specifically. After Gobert’s diagnosis, the rest of the team’s players were tested, and waited for their results in the visiting locker room at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.

According to a report from Shams Charania, Sam Amick, and Tony Jones of The Athletic, Chris Paul provided the Jazz with a much-needed bit of comfort. While the Jazz waited unsure of if they were sick, if they’d be able to be with their families, if they would be able to get home that night, Paul reportedly sent over a deliver of beer and wine to the Utah locker room.

Per The Athletic:

Thanks to a generous and well-timed assist from Chris Paul, their moods were lifted approximately an hour after the game had been called when sources say a delivery of beer and wine arrived. Paul, the Thunder point guard who also serves as the president of the National Basketball Players Association, arranged for his longtime security guard Gene Escamilla to deliver the drinks as a way of helping them all pass the anxiety-ridden time.

“One of the best things all night was Chris Paul trying to get us some refreshments, which was great,” said Snyder, who had declined to detail the specifics about what was delivered. “That was a nice gesture.”

Paul might be a frighteningly focused competitor on the court, but gestures like the one he made to the Jazz are a big part of why he’s one of the most respected veterans in the league.

