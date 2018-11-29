‘Wonder Woman’ star Chris Pine has a cameo in the new ‘Spider-Man’ movie you would probably never notice

caption Chris Pine plays the Spider-Man you see to the right briefly in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” source Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI, Sony Pictures Animation

Chris Pine (“Star Trek,” “Wonder Woman”) had a brief cameo in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

He plays one of many versions of the webslinger when the movie comes to theaters Friday, December 14.

Nicolas Cage isn’t the only big name with a cameo in Sony Pictures Animation’s new “Spider-Man” movie. INSIDER can confirm Chris Pine makes an appearance in this holiday’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” as one of many versions of the Marvel hero. INSIDER spotted Pine’s name in the credits for the movie during an early screening for the film and was able to confirm it is indeed the “Wonder Woman” star himself in the animated film. Sony declined to comment for this story. Who does he play? We won’t say much to keep the reveal a surprise, but he appears briefly as the original Spider-Man, Peter Parker.

caption You can spot Pine’s version of Spidey in trailers at least twice if you know where to look. source Sony Pictures Animation

You probably wouldn’t have picked up on his cameo in the film unless you were paying close attention to the movie’s credits. It’s easy to think Jake Johnson – who voices another Peter Parker – is simply pulling double time as both characters.

Read more: All the actors who play versions of Spider-Man in “Into the Spider-Verse” If and when you do see the movie, make sure to listen closely when you see a blonde-haired, blue-eyed Spidey who kind of resembles Pine. “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is in theaters Friday, December 14. You can read our review calling it the best animated movie of the year here and watch a trailer for it below.

