‘I said screw it’: Chris Pratt shot an ‘illegal’ video on the set of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ that will warm your heart

- Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for “Avengers: Endgame.”
- Chris Pratt (who plays Star-Lord/Peter Quill in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) shared a behind-the-scenes video that was taken from the set of “Endgame.”
- The video showed Pratt, Dave Bautista, Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Sebastian Stan, Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, Pom Klementieff, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr., and Sean Gunn (the motion capture actor for Rocket Raccoon) preparing to film the massive battle scene of “Endgame.” Stunt doubles for Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, and Benedict Cumberbatch were also present.
- “This is a really illegal video,” Pratt said. Evans also chimed in to tell the actor that he was in “big trouble.”
In his heartwarming caption, Pratt explained how meaningful the moment was for him, writing: “I remember being blown away in this moment on the @avengers set. Nobody was allowed to film anything on their phones. I said screw it. No rule was going to stop me from seizing this once in a lifetime opportunity to capture this collection of stars, a group that likely will never be in the same room again. We are so blessed.”
