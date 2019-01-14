Chris Pratt just announced his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger in the sweetest way

caption Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt. source Frederick M. Brown and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chris Pratt is engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger, the actor announced on Monday.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger have been an item for just seven months since getting together in June last year.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!” Pratt captioned an Instagram post of the pair kissing.

Schwarzenegger is a published author and the oldest child of actor-turned-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger and author-journalist Maria Shriver, who reportedly introduced her daughter to Pratt.

Pratt was previously married to fellow actor Anna Faris – with whom he has a six-year-old son, Jack – for nine years before the coupled divorced in August 2017.

“Divorce sucks,” Pratt told Entertainment Weekly last year. “But at the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much.”

A report suggested that the couple broke up due to differences in their perspectives on family life, but the stars have remained friendly since splitting.