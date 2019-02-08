Chris Pratt just finished his 21-day Bible-inspired diet where he only ate fruits, vegetables, and unleavened bread

- Chris Pratt appeared on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” Thursday night and spoke with the host about finishing a new diet.
- The 39-year-old actor recently finished the Bible-inspired Daniel Fast, a 21-day diet during which he ate only fruits, vegetables, grains, and unleavened bread.
- “For 21 days, I had no meat, no sugar, no alcohol, and it was actually amazing,” the actor said.
- He completed the diet, inspired by the Book of Daniel, through his church.
- The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) warns people against restrictive diets and says that too much restriction can be harmful.
- Watch the interview below.