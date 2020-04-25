- Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their first child together.
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are pregnant!
People first reported the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star and author are expecting their first child after 10 months of marriage.
Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed.
This will be Schwarzenegger’s first child. Pratt shares 7-year-old son Jack with Anna Faris from a previous marriage.
