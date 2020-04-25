caption Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are pregnant with their first child. Here they are in 2019 at the premiere of “Avengers: Endgame.” source Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their first child together.

The couple were wed June 8, 2019 in a small ceremony in California.

This is Pratt’s second child. He shares a son with Anna Faris from a previous marriage.

This is Schwarzenegger’s first child.

