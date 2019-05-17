Here’s every celebrity featured in Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ music video

caption Lil Nas X. source YouTube/Lil Nas X

Rapper Lil Nas X released the music video for his hit country-trap song, “Old Town Road” on Friday.

The music video featured cameos from Billy Ray Cyrus, comedians Chris Rock and Haha Davis, rappers Vince Staples and Rico Nasty, songwriter Jozzy, producer Youngkio, and DJ Diplo.

Clips in the music video show Rock as an 1889 spaghetti western sheriff, Rico Nasty as a bingo volunteer, and Diplo playing a washboard.

After the music video dropped on Friday, the song remained at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Rapper Lil Nas X released the music video for his hit country trap song, “Old Town Road,” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, on Friday.

The music video takes viewers back to an 1889 spaghetti western and to a bingo hall in present day, all while giving cameos of comedians, rappers and producers.

“Old Town Road” first hit headlines in March when it was was removed from Billboard’s Hot Country chart in March because the organization said it did “not embrace enough elements” of the genre.

Lil Nas X then remixed the song with Billy Ray Cyrus, bringing it to No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100. As of Friday afternoon after the music video dropped, the song had been at No. 1 for 6 weeks.

A number of celebrities make appearances in the music video, including comedian Chris Rock, rapper Vince Staples, and DJ Diplo.

Here’s every celebrity cameo in the music video.

Comedian Chris Rock appears as a sheriff in a 1889 western film.

caption Chris Rock source YouTube/Lil Nas X

The music video opens with comedian Chris Rock playing a sheriff in a spaghetti western taking place in 1889.

He and his deputies are seen chasing Lil Nas X as he rides away with a bag of money.

Comedian Haha Davis acts as a sheriff’s deputy in the clip.

caption Haha Davis. source YouTube/Lil Nas X

Haha Davis is a comedian from Detroit, Michigan, also known as Mr. Big Fella. He started his career making clips on Vine, Instagram, and YouTube.

Davis, who previously worked with Chance the Rapper, plays one of Rock’s deputies in the “Old Town Road” music video.

Youngkio produced “Old Town Road,” and was in a short clip of the music video.

caption Youngkio. source YouTube/Lil Nas X

Netherlands-based producer Youngkio made the beat for “Old Town Road,” long before the song hit the Billboard Hot 100.

He used a sample of Nine Inch Nails’s “34 Ghosts IV” as a banjo backdrop in the song, on top of trap beat.

The producer makes a short appearance in the music video as a bystander.

Rapper Vince Staples gets beaten in a drag race by Lil Nas X.

caption Vince Staples, pictured right, with Lil Nas X. source YouTube/Lil Nas X

California rapper Vince Staples challenges Lil Nas X to a drag race in the music video – horse against car.

The “Norf Norf” rapper ends up losing and pays Lil Nas X with a wad of cash.

Billy Ray Cyrus is featured in the song and acts as Lil Nas X’s sidekick.

caption Billy Ray Cyrus. source YouTube/Lil Nas X

Billy Ray Cyrus voiced support for Lil Nax X when “Old Town Road” was stripped from the Billboard Hot Country list.

The remix of “Old Town Road” that still tops Billboard’s Hot 100 features the ’90s country star.

Rapper Rico Nasty appears as a town hall volunteer running a game of bingo.

caption Rico Nasty. source YouTube/Lil Nas X

Rico Nasty is a rapper and producer from Maryland, best known for her songs “Smack a b—-” and “County’ Up.”

In “Old Town Road,” she plays a bingo hall volunteer.

DJ Diplo plays the washboard in the music video.

caption Diplo. source YouTube/Lil Nas X

Diplo played the key role of washboard player int he Lil Nas X music video.

The DJ is known for songs including “Where Are Ü Now,” with Justin Bieber and Skrillex, and “Express Yourself,” featuring Nicky Da B.

Rapper Jozzy makes a quick appearance.

caption Jozzy. source YouTube/Lil Nas X

Memphis-based Jocelyn “Jozzy” Donald helped write Cyrus’s verse in the “Old Town Road” remix.

Donald recently signed on to Columbia Records along with Lil Nas X, and she has previously written for R&B singers Monica and Chris Brown.