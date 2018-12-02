From a happy pregnancy announcement to a shallow grave: The full timeline of the Chris Watts murder case

In November, Chris Watts got three consecutive life sentences for the August slayings of his pregnant wife Shanann and their daughters Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.

Over the summer, as Shanann tried to save her marriage, Watts went from a loving husband to murderer.

Combing through phone records, texts, photos, and police records, this is the full timeline of the Chris Watts murder case.

On August 13, the faces of pregnant Shanann Watts and her two young daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste, were printed on missing person posters after they suddenly disappeared from their home in Frederick, Colorado.

At first, Shanann’s husband agreed to TV interviews, appearing torn up over their sudden disappearance and begging for their safe return.

Just two days later, Chris Watts was arrested in connection with their deaths, setting off a story that shocked the nation.

On social media, the couple seemed like they had a perfect marriage. But Chris had secretly started seeing a co-worker and told his mistress that he and his wife were separated.

While Shanann spent most of the summer in North Carolina with relatives, he spent more and more time with his new girlfriend, and Shanann noticed him growing distant. She desperately tried to salvage their relationship, to no avail.

When she returned form a business trip one August morning, the two got into a fight that would end with 15-weeks pregnant Shanann being strangled to death and their two daughters smothered.

Despite Watts’ waning affections, nothing seems to explain what possessed him to murder his family.

This is the full timeline of the grisly case, culled from police records.

June 11, 2018: Shanann Watts records videos of her surprising her husband with the news that she’s pregnant for a third time.

source 9News

Her husband, Chris Watts, seems genuinely excited.

“That’s awesome,” he tells his wife, before kissing her.”I guess when you want to, it happens.”

June 14: Shanann records a video of her 4-year-old daughter Bella singing a song about how much she loves her dad.

The song includes the lyrics “My daddy is a hero / He helps me grow up strong / He helps me struggle too / He reads me books / He ties my shoes / You’re a hero through and through / Daddy, daddy I love you.”

June 14: Chris enters co-worker Nichole Kessinger’s contact information into his phone. Kessinger would later become his mistress.

caption A picture of Chris and Nichole found on his phone. source Weld County DA

Kessinger says she started dating Watts seriously at the end of June.

June 17: Kessinger tells police that sometime before Father’s Day, Chris tells her he is married and has kids, but is in the process of separating. On Father’s Day, Shanann writes a tribute to him on Facebook.

source Weld County DA

“Chris, we are so incredibly blessed to have you!” she wrote, according to HuffPost. “You do so much everyday for us and take such great care of us. You are the reason I was brave enough to agree to number 3!”

June 19: Shanann shares a picture from her first ultrasound and writes that her husband is the “best dad us girls could ask for.”

caption Above, an ultrasound image that was taken of the Watts’ unborn son on August 8th. source Weld County DA

June 27: Shanann takes the 4-year-old Bella, right, and 3-year-old Celeste, left, to North Carolina for a five-week vacation, while her husband stays at home and works.

July 4: Nicole Kessinger told police she went to Chris’ home for the first time on the Fourth of July, to “set up his diet and weight loss/exercise goals.” “He invited her to his home, he cooked lunch, they ate and she left,” according to police documents.

caption The Watts home in Frederick, Colorado. source Denver 7

July 7: The first phone call is logged between Chris and his new mistress.

caption A picture of Watts and Kessinger taken during a weekend getaway in July. source Weld County DA

July 10: Signs of tension begin to show in the Watts’ marriage, according to their text messages.

caption Above, a transcription of the Watts’ text message exchanges on July 10, according the official review of their phone data. source Weld County DA

July 14: Chris and Nichole go on a date to a car museum. That afternoon, Shanann makes four unanswered calls to her husband.

caption Above, a view of the Shelby American Collection they visited in Boulder, Colorado. source Shelby American Collection/Facebook

July 18: Nichole sends Chris semi-nude photos of herself, which he stores on a secret calculator app on his phone.

caption One of the pictures of Nichole found on Watts’ phone. source Weld County DA

July 28: Chris and Nicole visit the Great Sand Dunes National Park and spend the night at a nearby campground.

caption The new couple went sandboarding during their two-day trip. source Weld County DA

July 30: Chris gives his mistress a love letter before leaving town to join his family on their summer vacation.

source Weld County DA

The inside of the letter contains lyrics to the Reggae song “Down to Earth” by the band Through the Roots.

source Weld County DA

July 31: Watts flies to North Carolina for the final week of his family’s vacation. The couple’s reunion does not appear to be happy, according to a copy of a text Shanann sent to her husband, which she later forwarded to a friend.

source Weld County DA

August 4, 12:45 a.m.: Shanann sends her husband a long text message accusing him of failing to stand up for her after his parents exposed their daughter Celeste to nuts, which she was allergic to.

source Weld County DA

Shanann appears to have had a blow-up with her in-laws, which caused them to skip Celeste’s birthday party that summer. She also tells her husband that he hasn’t shown any signs of missing her in the weeks they have been apart.

source Weld County DA

Also on August 4: While her new boyfriend is away, Kessinger searches for wedding dresses on the internet for over two hours, according to a review of her cellphone data.

caption Another picture of Chris and Nichole from their July weekend trip. source Weld County DA

August 7: Things get so bad between Chris and his wife that Shanann starts confiding in friends about their issues.

source Weld County DA

August 9: Shanann tells another friend that Chris went to their ultrasound, but he was cold to her, so she decided to cancel their gender reveal party.

source Weld County DA

August 9: Shanann leaves for a quick business trip to Arizona. On the way there, she tells a friend that she had her “best talk yet” with Chris the night before.

source Weld County DA

August 9: Shanann texts a friend a handwritten letter she has drafted to give to her husband, in which she says she doesn’t know how they “fell out of compatibility,” as he has claimed.

source Weld County DA

August 11: Chris hires a babysitter, saying he’s going to a Colorado Rockies game with his co-workers. In reality, he takes Nicole on a date to a Lazy Dog bar in Erie, Colorado.

caption The Lazy Dog in Erie, Colorado. source Google Streetview

August 12: Shanann sends a friend a draft of a speech she plans to give to her husband when she returns to Colorado the next day.

caption From the official review of Shanann’s cell phone data. source Weld County DA

August 13, 1:48 a.m.: A neighbor’s surveillance camera captures Shanann returning home from her business trip to Arizona.

source CBS Denver

At 5:27 a.m., the same surveillance camera shows Watts backing his truck into his garage and loading it up before driving off. Prosecutors said Shanann, Bella, and Celeste were murdered in the house sometime during that three-hour period.

August 13, 10:10 a.m.: After disposing of the bodies of his wife and daughters at an oil site where he works, Chris looks up the lyrics to a Metallica song, “Battery.”

caption Metallica is seen performing the song in Pasadena, California in 2017. source YouTube/MetallicaTV

The song contains the lyrics: “Smashing through the boundaries / Lunacy has found me / Cannot stop the battery / Pounding out aggression / Turns into obsession / Cannot kill the battery / Cannot kill the family.”

August 13, 12:27 p.m.: The Watts’ realtor reaches out to the couple, and Chris chats with her about the current state of their home and what they’re looking for in a new house.

source Weld County DA

At one point the realtor questions why Shanann hasn’t weighed in on their conversation. “She hasn’t been around all day,” Chris responds. “It’s very odd.”

source Weld County DA

August 13, 1:40 p.m.: Shanann’s friend Nickole, left, reports her missing when she can’t get ahold of her.

source Weld County DA

Nickole showed up to the Watts’ home, saw Shanann’s car in the garage, and found it suspicious when on one answered the door.

When Chris arrived back home to talk to police, he said his wife told him she was taking the girls to a friend’s house, but didn’t specify which friend.

After looking through the house, a neighbor invites Chris and a cop over to his property to review his home surveillance footage that disproves Chris’s story that Shanann left with the girls while he was at work.

caption An officer’s body camera captures Chris’s reaction as his alibi falls apart. source Weld County DA

August 14, afternoon: Chris appears on Denver 7 to talk about his wife and daughters’ disappearance.

At one point, he says: “Shanann, Bella, Celeste, if you’re out there, just come back. If somebody has her, just please bring her back. I need to see everybody, I need to see everybody again. This house is not complete without anybody here.”

August 15, evening: After police discover he has a mistress and he fails a lie detector test, Chris admits to strangling his wife and burying her in a shallow grave at an oil site.

caption At the police station, Watts’ confessed to killing his wife to his father, left. source The Denver Post

But he refuses to take responsibility for the deaths of his daughters, saying Shanann smothered them.

August 15, 11:30 p.m.: Chris is arrested on suspicion of three first-degree murder charges and three charges of tampering with a deceased human body.

source Weld County DA

August 16, afternoon: Shanann’s body is found in a shallow grave near this oil site. The bodies of the girls were dumped in the two oil tanks.

source Weld County DA

August 21: Shanann’s emotional family appears in court as Chris is arraigned.

caption Shanann’s father, Frank Rzucek, cried during the court hearing, while his son, Frankie, comforted him. source RJ Sangosti – Pool/Getty Images

November 6: Chris pleads guilty to all nine counts against him in order to evade the death penalty.

caption A Polaroid taken of Chris in jail in October. source Weld County DA

By pleading guilty to five counts of first-degree murder, Chris essentially changed his initial story that his wife killed their daughters, and admitted to killing them himself. Two additional murder charges were added because the children were under the ages of 12.

He also pleaded guilty to three counts of tampering with a deceased human body and one count of unlawful termination of a pregnancy.

November 15: Chris’s mistress speaks out in an interview with the Denver Post.

In the interview, Kessinger claims that Chris told her he was separating from his wife and that she never knew that Shanann was pregnant.

“He lied about everything,” she said.

November 19: Chris is sentenced to three consecutive life sentences, without the possibility of parole.