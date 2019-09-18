Chrissy Teigen quickly deleted a tweet that revealed her email address, but not before fans noticed and started FaceTiming her

caption Chrissy Teigen. source NBC / Getty

Chrissy Teigen accidentally tweeted out her email address.

She quickly deleted it, but not before some eagle-eyed fans memorized it and FaceTimed her.

“Fuck I posted my email address lmao,” she tweeted, then posted a video of her answering one of the FaceTime calls.

Her FaceTime was ringing off the hook so she had to change her email address after about an hour.

This isn’t the first time she’s had fans find out her personal information. In 2016, she accidentally revealed her phone number in her cookbook “Cravings.”

She then posted a video of her picking up one of FaceTime calls.

“Oh my god people are FaceTiming me,” she wrote. “Was 100% sure this would be a penis but nope just a nice stranger.”

On the other end of the line was a fan called Ricardo. Teigen spoke with him for a while with her mother Vilailuck Teigen.

“Hi Ricardo, nice to meet you,” she said. “This is my mom. Thanks for calling me.”

When Ricardo asked how they were, Teigen said “we’re good, we’re about to eat dinner but thought we’d answer one of these.”

Teigen posted three more videos of her covering her face in despair and laughing while her FaceTime kept ringing and ringing. One is captioned “please stop I have a family.”

Less than an hour later she had enough and tweeted that she had disabled everything and changed her email address.

“But I love you guys and thank you for the kind words lol,” she said.

This isn’t the first time Teigen has messed up and posted her contact information somewhere fans could see it. Back in 2016, after her cookbook “Cravings” was released, she received hundreds of random phone calls.

As it turned out, a photo on one of the pages featured Teigen’s husband John Legend and their dog Pippa, who was wearing a collar with a phone number and the words “Call if lost.”

“Early purchasers of my cookbook were gifted with my tiiiiiny phone number on Pippa’s collar on page 111,” Teigen later tweeted. “Learned this after 100 or so calls!”

She said she had since changed her number, but thanked fans “for all the kind voicemails!”

