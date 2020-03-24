Chrissy Teigen resorts to bartering banana bread for lettuce in the age of the coronavirus: ‘The trade will be made 6 feet apart’

caption Chrissy Teigen offered to make banana bread in exchange for some romaine lettuce. source Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Chrissy Teigen asked Twitter followers if they had romaine lettuce and offered to make banana bread in exchange for the item.

She also said that “The trade will be made 6 feet apart and we will place the goods on the floor” in order to practice social distancing.

Teigen went on to share photos and videos as she baked the bread for comedian Chris Klemens, who revealed that he had lettuce and lived in California.

Chrissy Teigen is bartering banana bread for romaine lettuce as the coronavirus pandemic continues to make it more difficult to find items in grocery stores.

The 34-year-old “Cravings” cookbook author detailed her hilarious journey to find romaine lettuce on Twitter.

“I’ll make a banana bread for anyone that has romaine lettuce. The trade will be made 6 feet apart and we will place the goods on the floor. no funny business,” Teigen tweeted on Monday.

I’ll make a banana bread for anyone that has romaine lettuce. The trade will be made 6 feet apart and we will place the goods on the floor. no funny business — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 23, 2020

The mother of two was also referring to a social distancing practice that states that people should maintain a six-foot distance (at minimum) between others to slow the spread of the virus.

Teigen, who has 12.5 million Twitter followers, received plenty of responses from people who had romaine lettuce. This included Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean, who posted a photo of himself holding the item while standing in front of his fridge.

Comedian Chris Klemens also shared a selfie with the lettuce and told Teigen that he had three in Studio City, California.

I have three studio city pic.twitter.com/W9PPmdJfWA — CHRIS KLEMENS (@ChrisKlemens) March 23, 2020

Teigen was skeptical of the legitimacy of the photo, writing: “how do I know this isn’t an old pic of u an romaine, hold up something timely.”

In response, Klemens sent a video of himself with the lettuce and showed the camera his Apple watch, which displayed the date and time as proof.

Teigen went on to say that she believed him, adding: “Let me make this bread and I’ll be in your area tomorrow early afternoon!!”

Ok Chris. I trust you. Let me make this bread and I’ll be in your area tomorrow early afternoon!! https://t.co/tavQQfgWMv — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 23, 2020

She also posted a photo of her bananas just before getting ready to bake.

Here we go pic.twitter.com/SMav4dU1Mx — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 23, 2020

But Teigen’s plan hit a snag after realizing that John Legend, her husband of seven years, also wanted a piece of her banana bread.

“I only have enough for one banana bread and john is not happy I’m trading it,” she tweeted. “Would you accept half a banana bread? please … my family. Have mercy on us.”

Crap @ChrisKlemens I only have enough for one banana bread and john is not happy I’m trading it. Would you accept half a banana bread? please … my family. Have mercy on us — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 23, 2020

Teigen also offered to “throw in a slice of pie” to make up for the smaller amount of banana bread.

As the bread baked in the oven, she shared videos of the progress with followers.

not done but close! pic.twitter.com/0X7irtvg1y — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 24, 2020

Teigen also revealed a few baking hacks to achieve the perfect banana bread.

To get the bread to slide out of the pan easily, she recommended rubbing butter all over and adding “a large handful of flour.”

I am amazing with my pan greasing technique. I rub soft butter all over and then throw in a large handful of flour. I bang around the sides of the pan in a sink, pouring out excess flour, until lightly and perfectly coated. The noisier the better. https://t.co/cfIuxpGEAj — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 24, 2020

Teigen also suggested adding a package of Jell-O vanilla pudding powder to make the bread light and fluffy.

After the bread was done baking, she shared a video of herself cutting a slice.

Then Teigen spread a generous amount of butter on the slice before handing it to Legend.

remember: it’s not buttered unless you see it. pic.twitter.com/65AvpuBjWf — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 24, 2020

He concluded that the bread was “perfect.”