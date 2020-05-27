Chrissy Teigen announced on Instagram that she is getting her ‘boobs out’ — after initially sharing with fans that she was getting surgery

source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Former model and current TV host and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen announced on Instagram on Tuesday that she is getting her breast implants removed after getting them done over a decade ago.

“I’m getting my boobs out!” she exclaimed in a post on Instagram.

“They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it,” said.

The 34-year-old mom of two revealed to Glamour UK in March that she had her breasts enhanced in order to progress in her modeling career.

“It was more for a swimsuit thing,” she told the outlet. “I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky!”

She said that having babies has changed her appearance and admitted that she wanted the implants removed.

“But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed,” she said. “I had a quarter ‘teardrop’ cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line. But I want them out now.”

In her Instagram post, Teigen said that having her breasts removed would allow her to “lay on my belly with pure comfort!”

“I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me!” she assured fans. “‘I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a t-t is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat.”

The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model posted a video on Twitter earlier on Sunday showing her getting a coronavirus nasal swab. She explained in her post that she was tested because she was “getting surgery soon.”

Fans and celebrities expressed support for Teigen’s decision on social media, even sharing their own positive experiences from having implants removed.

“Life-changing, you’re gonna love it. I got mine out last year. They were making me so sick,” Ayesha Curry, wife to Golden State Warriors player Steph Curry, commented on Teigen’s Instagram.

Good luck, Chrissy! I hope the boobs are going to a nice farm upstate where they can run around with other boobs all day and be happy — Rob Hoffman (@Rob_Hoffman) May 27, 2020