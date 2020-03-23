Chrissy Teigen shuts down people saying the coronavirus swab test hurts by sharing a graphic story about giving birth

caption Chrissy Teigen is a cookbook author and model. source Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen shared a graphic story about giving birth to her daughter Luna in response to complaints that the coronavirus test is painful.

“my vagina was ripped to my a–hole giving birth to Luna. I had a vaga–hole,” Teigen tweeted Sunday night, adding, “f— your swab pain.”

“they had to put a garbage bag at the end of the bed to collect my blood before stiching me up, where I then had to pee using a water bottle as a pain fountain for 3 months,” Teigen continued in a subsequent tweet. “so yeah. the swab, I bet it’s super rough.”

The cookbook author’s graphic story was in response to a tweet by actress Sarah Thyre, who slammed Donald Trump for “b—-ing” about the coronavirus swab test.

Teigen's graphic story was in response to a tweet by actress Sarah Thyre, who slammed Donald Trump for "b—-ing" about the coronavirus swab test.

In a subsequent tweet, Teigen elaborated on the painful aftereffects of giving birth.

Teigen’s graphic story came in response to a tweet by actress Sarah Thyre, who called out “s—prez” Donald Trump for “b—-ing” about the invasiveness of the coronavirus test.

“I’ve had multiple hands shoved up my vagina to try to pull out a a single damn baby – and you are b—-ing about a swab up your f—ing nose that could save millions of lives,” Thyre wrote.

Our shitprez is bitching about how invasive the Covid test is and excuse me, I've had multiple hands shoved up my vagina to try to pull out a a single damn baby – and you are bitching about a swab up your fucking nose that could save millions of lives FUUUUUUUCK YOUUUUU — Sarah Thyre (@SarahThyre) March 23, 2020

Thyre’s tweet came after recent comments made by Trump and Mike Pence, who both complained about the swab test. Trump, for his part, previously described the coronavirus test as “Not something I want to do every day.”

“It’s a test, it’s a medical test. Nothing pleasant about it,” he said during a press conference on March 16.

Meanwhile, Pence described the test for coronavirus as “kind of invasive” and a “not comfortable” ordeal (Pence tested negative for the virus on Sunday afternoon, after a staff member of his had tested positive).

“The test was quick, but it goes a fair amount to the sinuses and it is not comfortable,” Pence said at a White House briefing on Sunday. He also described the test as “kind of a pinch” and said it “was kind of invasive, but we were grateful for the support.”