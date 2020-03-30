Chrissy Teigen officiated a wedding between two stuffed animals for her daughter Luna, and John Legend performed

caption Chrissy Teigen and John Legend helped arrange a wedding ceremony for the stuffed animals, Chloe and Nosh. source George Pimentel/Getty Images and Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen organized and officiated a wedding ceremony for two of her daughter Luna’s stuffed animals on Sunday, and the result was just as heartfelt and hilarious as you’d expect.

After tweeting on Saturday night that she was “planning a wedding for tomorrow between a stuffed bunny and stuffed lamb,” Teigen took things to the next level on Sunday morning.

She had her husband John Legend arrange rocks to form an aisle on the back deck of their beachfront home, and even had the “All of You” singer perform the couple’s song (“Hands to Myself” by Selena Gomez) at the ceremony.

Following the performance, Teigen pronounced Nosh and Chloe as husband and wife, and had the stuffed animals share a “kiss.”

The “Cravings” author even baked a fudge brownie cake for the couple’s reception, and shared a hilarious video of the two stuffed animals “cutting” the cake.

On Saturday night, Teigen tweeted, “planning a wedding for tomorrow between a stuffed bunny and stuffed lamb. their song is ‘can’t keep my hands to myself’ and food will be peanut butter on little spoons.”

The model subsequently created an invitation to share with her followers, which included the date of the ceremony (Sunday morning) and teased a “special performance” by John Legend, Teigen’s husband and father of their two children Luna, 3, and Miles, 1.

planning a wedding for tomorrow between a stuffed bunny and stuffed lamb. their song is "can't keep my hands to myself" and food will be peanut butter on little spoons — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 28, 2020

True to her word, the “Cravings” author shared updates of the wedding preparations on Sunday morning, including a clip of her baking a chocolate fudge cake for the couple’s reception.

Teigen also revealed to her followers that the wedding was running slightly behind schedule since the bride, a stuffed bunny named Chloe, was “freaking out” and “not in a good place.”

Luckily, the bride seemed to get over her nerves, and preparations continued, with Legend being recruited to help arrange pebbles as a border for an aisle.

Finally, the ceremony got underway, with Teigen documenting the whole thing on an Instagram livestream. Luna walked the bride and groom (a lamb named Nosh) down the aisle, and after Teigen shared some opening words, Legend gave an acoustic performance of “Hands to Myself” by Selena Gomez, which was apparently the couple’s song.

After Legend’s moving performance, Teigen continued with the ceremony, having the couple engage in a “sand mixing” ceremony to symbolize their coming together after a 26-week long “relationship,” and eventually pronouncing the couple man and wife. The stuffed animals then shared a “kiss,” orchestrated by Luna.

We just witnessed the wedding between two stuff animals at the Legends House ???????????? @johnlegend and @chrissyteigen are the best ???????? pic.twitter.com/szQ3tPpLTs — Marlen Pirela (@MarlenPirela) March 29, 2020

The wedding party then took a break (since everyone fell asleep, according to Teigen) and then reconvened Sunday evening to watch Chloe and Nosh “cut” the cake.

Teigen didn’t share whether the newlyweds would be going on a honeymoon or not, but her followers were loving the meticulously-planned ceremony, and praised Teigen for making the most of quarantine.

Omg! I can’t believe I missed THE event of the pandemic! — Jannely (@el_suaz) March 29, 2020

Thank you for making twitter fun every day! — The Commander ???????? ???????? (@ChocaholicBrit) March 29, 2020

Can't wait to see the professional pictures or People Magazine coverage of the wedding the of year!!!! — Cindy Stark ???? (@cindyrella9) March 29, 2020

And in a hilarious final twist, Teigen subsequently revealed that she had prepared lamb shanks for dinner that evening- even though the groom was, in fact, a lamb.