Chrissy Teigen was gifted a huge ‘Renaissance painting’ of the viral photo showing Dwyane Wade crashing into her and John Legend

Dwyane Wade crashed into Chrissy Teigen and John Legend while they were sitting courtside for his final home game.

The moment was captured by Miami Herald photographer Charles Trainor Jr. and quickly went viral, with Teigen saying it was like “a Renaissance painting.”

Spalding, the official basketball of the NBA, responded by recreating the photo for Teigen in the style of a Renaissance painting and sending it to her.

It is huge.

Dwyane Wade’s career was filled with many incredible highlights, but the most memorable one from his final home game came with a little help from his celebrity friends.

In Wade’s final game, the Miami Heat legend fell into the front row, crashing into Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. They were at the game supporting Wade as he finished his career.

The moment was captured by Miami Herald photographer Charles Trainor Jr. and quickly went viral on Twitter, with the Miami Herald asking Teigen if she was interested in a copy for herself.

Teigen seemed to have a good attitude towards the moment, replying to the Herald’s offer by calling the photo “a Renaissance painting.”

???? a renaissance painting https://t.co/ZKlD1Ch2gJ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 10, 2019

On Wednesday, Spalding, the official basketball of the NBA, answered Teigen’s call, commissioning artist Hugh Syme to re-create the photo in the style of a Renaissance painting and sending it to Teigen.

Teigen posted an Instagram of the painting on Wednesday. To put the size in perspective, it is leaning against a piano.

Now all that’s left is for Teigen and Legend to decide where to put it.