Chrissy Teigen has a message for people who don’t like John Legend’s ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ remake: ‘Get over it’

caption Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been married since 2013. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Model and author Chrissy Teigen came to her husband John Legend‘s defense after he and singer Kelly Clarkson were criticized for updating the Christmas classic “Baby It’s Cold Outside.”

“Oh my god, get over it,” Teigen said in response to the recent backlash against Legend and Clarkson’s new version of the song, which has been called out in recent years for containing coercive, potentially triggering lyrics.

The model, who appeared on a recent episode of Clarkson’s talk show, also took aim at Sharon Osbourne, who’d previously slammed Legend and Clarkson for their “ridiculous” new update to the song.

“Go off, Sharon,” Teigen said while rolling her eyes.

Chrissy Teigen responded to haters who criticized her husband John Legend and singer Kelly Clarkson for their recent update of the Christmas classic “Baby It’s Cold Outside.”

“Oh my god, get over it,” the model and author said during an appearance on NBC’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Tuesday.

Clarkson joked she and Legend had “ruined Christmas” because of the intense backlash facing their new version of “Baby It’s Cold Outside.” In addition to the online criticism, celebrity host Sharon Osbourne even slammed the singers during an episode of “The Talk” earlier this month.

“People got so mad. [Legend] had this idea – with the #MeToo movement, they pulled ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ from any radio, like a lot of radio stations at Christmas,” Clarkson explained of her decision to update the song.

“But then Sharon assumed that you guys burned them all in the backyard or something and they can never listen to the original ever again,” Teigen jokingly responded.

“Apparently, we killed Christmas,” Clarkson concluded, while Teigen joked, “If I can’t have my creepy song, it’s not Christmas.”

After both agreed that they weren’t offended by the original song, Teigen told fans of the original to “get over it” – and even took aim at Osbourne, who called the lyric change “ridiculous” and asked Legend, “What the hell are you on?”

“Go off, Sharon,” Teigen said while rolling her eyes.

The “Voice” coaches teamed up for a revised version of “Baby It’s Cold Outside” as part of the deluxe edition of Legend’s “A Legendary Christmas” album.

In the original song, the male vocalist tries to convince the female vocalist to stay longer, even though she repeatedly says that she has to return home. In more recent years, people have interpreted the flirtatious song as problematic. The backlash also resulted in the song being banned from radio stations.

But Legend and Clarkson’s version swaps out many lyrics for more appropriate lines in the Time’s Up era, including removing references to alcoholic drinks (that some felt alluded to date rape) and replacing them with lines like “It’s your body and your choice.”

After the singers released the new song on November 8, fans were divided on whether it was a worthy update, or a cringey remake, with stars like Osbourne and Dean Martin weighing in.