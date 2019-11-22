Chrissy Teigen wasn’t impressed with John Legend’s attempt to become the Sexiest Elf Alive in hilarious video

By
Libby Torres
-
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been married since 2013.

caption
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been married since 2013.
source
Jeff Vespa/WireImage and Chrissy Teigen/Twitter

  • Chrissy Teigen wasn’t impressed with her husband John Legend‘s “sexy” dancing, as a recent video posted to the model and author’s social media account shows.
  • Teigen and Legend, along with their 3-year-old daughter Luna, were backstage at NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” when Legend, who was dressed in an elf costume (complete with a jingle bell hat and festive vest), showed off his dance moves.
  • As Legend gyrated and opened his Christmas vest to reveal his toned physique, Teigen stared blankly into space in the background – clearly not impressed with Legend’s moves.
  • The “All of Me” singer laughed as he noticed Teigen’s bored reaction.
  • On Instagram, Teigen shared a video of the moment, and revealed that her husband’s episode of Jimmy Fallon‘s late night show would air on Friday.
  • “Sexiest man title has been a curse upon my family,” Teigen jokingly captioned the video on Twitter.
  • The “Cravings” author was referencing Legend’s recent designation as Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine earlier this month.
  • Watch the video below.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

View this post on Instagram

just another day at @jimmyfallon (airs tomorrow!)

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on