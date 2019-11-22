Chrissy Teigen wasn’t impressed with John Legend’s attempt to become the Sexiest Elf Alive in hilarious video

- source
- Chrissy Teigen wasn’t impressed with her husband John Legend‘s “sexy” dancing, as a recent video posted to the model and author’s social media account shows.
- Teigen and Legend, along with their 3-year-old daughter Luna, were backstage at NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” when Legend, who was dressed in an elf costume (complete with a jingle bell hat and festive vest), showed off his dance moves.
- As Legend gyrated and opened his Christmas vest to reveal his toned physique, Teigen stared blankly into space in the background – clearly not impressed with Legend’s moves.
- The “All of Me” singer laughed as he noticed Teigen’s bored reaction.
- On Instagram, Teigen shared a video of the moment, and revealed that her husband’s episode of Jimmy Fallon‘s late night show would air on Friday.
- “Sexiest man title has been a curse upon my family,” Teigen jokingly captioned the video on Twitter.
- The “Cravings” author was referencing Legend’s recent designation as Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine earlier this month.
