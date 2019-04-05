Chrissy Teigen and John Legend got matching tattoos as a sweet tribute to their kids

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have solidified themselves as one of Hollywood’s favorite couples, and now they’ve made their adorable family dynamic permanent with some new ink.

Teigen shared an Instagram photo of the couple’s new matching tattoos by artist Winter Stone on Thursday. The design is a sweet tribute to their two children.

Both of the tattoos feature their family’s names in small cursive font. Teigen’s reads “John-Luna-Miles” while Legend’s reads “Chrissy-Luna-Miles.” Luna is the couple’s oldest child at 2 years old, while Miles is 10 months old.

Teigen also shared a photo of a small heart tattoo on her index finger.

caption Teigen also has a small heart on her index finger. source Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Stone was also responsible for Lady Gaga’s recent tattoos, including a giant rose that went all the way up her spine.

When it comes to Teigen’s new ink, she used the caption of her tattoo photo to alert everyone that her household is now officially a “cool tattoo family.”

“Hey guys please don’t talk to us unless u have tattoos,” Teigen warned in the caption. “We are a cool tattoo family now and we only want to talk to other tattoo families (srry if this seems harsh).”

Harsh, but definitely fair.