Chrissy Teigen and John Legend hilariously trolled Kris Jenner by making out in her bed and closet

caption Chrissy Teigen (left) and John Legend are friends with Kris Jenner. source Michael Kovac/WireImage and Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend hilariously trolled Kris Jenner by making out in her bed and closet, a video posted to Jenner’s Instagram story Wednesday night shows.

Teigen and Legend were the Kardashian-Jenners’ dinner guests, and jokingly pretended to be inconsiderate and inattentive to their hosts.

Jenner captured the couple’s antics on her Instagram story, which also showed them stealing bags of clothing, and using Jenner’s toothbrush.

“Worst dinner guests ever,” Jenner whispered as she filmed Legend removing his pants and hopping into Jenner’s bed with Teigen, who then proceeded to kiss and caress him.

caption Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have two children together. source Kris Jenner/Instagram

The next video posted to Jenner’s story showed Teigen and her husband Legend moaning as they kiss each other and roll across Jenner’s gigantic closet floor. “What is happening?” Jenner asked as she filmed the amorous couple.

Subsequent clips featured Teigen and Legend, who was still pants-less, snuggled up “asleep” in the bathtub, and Teigen using what was presumably Jenner’s toothbrush to brush her teeth.

caption Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been married since 2013. source Kris Jenner/Instagram

Teigen and Legend were dinner guests at the Kardashian-Jenners’ home on Wednesday, and jokingly pretended to be inconsiderate and rude to their hosts in other videos posted to Jenner’s story.

The clips showed Teigen and Legend taking off their shoes and sprawling out on the couch, Teigen blatantly ignoring Jenner as they eat dinner, and Teigen staring intently at a wax figurine of Jenner, whom she’s apparently “obsessed” with.

The final video from the evening shows Jenner and Legend running out of the mansion with several large bags while a security guard chases after them.

Teigen recently made headlines for calling out Legend for inviting his “Voice” costars over for dinner one night, without telling Teigen of the plans.

“You don’t win ‘The Voice’ then eat short ribs,” the model and cookbook author fumed on Twitter.